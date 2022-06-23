When we say summer, some of us think about the heat, dust, and sweat. And for others, summers are synonymous with mangoes! Ask any mango lover, and we are sure that their fridge will be filled with mangoes. Even their kitchen might smell like different mango recipes. Such is the love most of us have for this fruit. However, despite making the regular curries, sabzis, aachar, and more, have you ever thought of making a mango chaat?! Yes, you read that right. Until now, we all have associated chaat with those crispy nibbles tossed with masalas and peanuts. But one can make all kinds of chaat, just like this sweet fruit one. Mango chaat is an amazing recipe that takes only 10 minutes to make. You can make this chaat for breakfast, pack it in your lunch and even make this when you are hungry!





In this mango chaat recipe, you need everyday ingredients like masalas, fruits, and mint that add an extra flavour to this. This sweet and tangy chaat has a refreshing taste that will brighten your spirit in this hot and humid weather. One can also make this recipe when they have guests coming over! Find the full recipe below:





Mango-Phalsa Chaat Recipe: Here's How To Make Mango-Phalsa Chaat

First, take a bowl and chop some mango in it. Now combine diced mangoes with honey, salt, mint, chaat masala, lemon juice, and chilli flakes. If you don't like it too sweet, you can skip adding the honey. Toss this mix gently and let the ingredients combine well. Transfer to a serving glass and put phalsa berries all over the chaat. Garnish with mint leaves. Serve and enjoy!





