Summer is almost over and so is the time for mangoes. This is why we are trying to make the most of it before the season ends. Let's agree, there's something so amazing about mango that we fall for it time and again. Be it in their raw form or the ripened ones, mangoes are delicious and versatile to the core. While the raw mangoes are used as chutney, sabzi and more, the ripened ones are best enjoyed as is. Speaking about mango chutney, it is one of the most common condiments available in an Indian household during summer. In fact, we all have a dedicated jar for storing aam ka achar to pair with our daily meals. What fascinates us the most is we find different variations of mango chutney across India - there's no one particular recipe that the people follow to prepare chutney/achar/pickle.





We have meethi aam ka achar, khatti meethi mango chutney, spicy mango chutney and more. Then there are fresh mango chutneys that are prepared instantly and enjoyed with rice, roti, paratha etc. Here we found one such fresh mango chutney that is roasted and adds an amazing smoky flavour to the meal. The delicious recipe of roasted mango chutney has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking with Reshu'. Take a look.

Roasted Mango Chutney Recipe I How To Make Roasted Mango Chutney:

Take raw mangoes, wash and clean them and cut the stem part. Do not deskin. Brush the mangoes with mustard oil and keep on a grill. Then place the grill on a gas stove. Keep garlic and green chillies on the grill too. Roast everything properly. When the outer skin of the ingredients gets somewhat burnt, take them off. Clean the burnt part and peel the outer skin of all the ingredients. Mash the mango pulp and throw the seed away. Roughly cut the garlic and green chillies. Mix everything together and transfer to a blender. Add chopped coriander and mint leaves. Add black salt, roasted and ground jeera, red chilli powder, some water and blend everything together. And in no time, delicious mango chutney is ready to be relished. Pair it with roti, rice or paratha and elevate your meal experience instantly.

For more such delicious mango chutneys, click here. https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/5-mango-chutney-recipes-that-will-spruce-up-your-meals-in-no-time-2972666





