Come summer and you would see our fruit baskets are loaded with ripe and juicy mangoes. Rightly referred to as the king of fruits, it is perhaps the most popular fruit across the globe. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that summer season in India remains incomplete without indulging in mangoes. Be it ripe or raw, we love making the most of this stone fruit throughout the season. While the raw mangoes are majorly used to prepare chutney, achaar, sabzi and more, the ripened ones are enjoyed as is. All you need to do is, wash a ripened mango, peel it and relish! Already slurping? The most fascinating part is, we find a wide variety of mangoes across India, growing one after the other throughout the season. And if you are like us, then you too love making the most of it in every possible way. Besides having the juicy mangoes as is, we also prepare a wide range of dishes with the fruit. Take mango milkshake and mango kheer for instance. You just can't deny that adding just a few slices of mangoes in our regular milkshake and kheer recipes enhance the taste and flavours by leaps and bounds. Then we have the classic mango cakes, mango sweets and more. That's not all.





We also love experimenting with our mango-based recipes. And one such experimentation that recently made us happy and satisfied is mango salsa. You heard us. A summery version of the popular Mexican dip, mango salsa adds the right amount of sweetness to the dish to make it perfect in terms of flavours. Sounds delicious; isn't it? So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Mango salsa is a delightful dip that you can pair with nachos.

Summer Special Recipe: How To Make Mango Salsa

To start with, peel a mango and cut the flesh into small dices. In a bowl, add chopped red onion, green chilli, coriander leaves and spring onions. Add the chopped mangoes.





Then sprinkle lemon juice, salt, black pepper and olive oil on the top and mix. Garnish with some pomegranate seeds and serve.





You can have it as is or pair it with nachos, toasted breads or simple roti - you have multiple options to experiment with.

Try it today and do let us know how you liked it. For more such mango-based recipes, click here.