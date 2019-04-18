This Summer, Pair Your Chips With Mango Salsa Dip. Watch The Recipe Video Here

Mango salsa will go with your favourite chips, nachos and tacos

Come summer and mango takes over our kitchen like a boss. The king of fruits powerfully rules our food and drinks diet every day, making us fall in love with it all over again. Mango is essentially a summer fruit that fills the mouth with its font of refreshing sweetness. The various advantages that mango provides for a good health is another reason this fruit is loved by one and all. Mango is a great source of calcium and minerals. Its antioxidant properties make the fruit a highly sought-after detox food item. It is abound with vitamin A and vitamin C that soothe the digestive system. To top it all, its high fibre content and low calorie content helps a great deal in losing excessive weight.





If eaten raw and as is, you will get a rushing bang for a bite. You can also amp up your meal by teaming it with this flavourful fruit in a variety of forms. Don't we all love aam ki chutney and aam ka achaar with our paranthas? Of course, we do. Thanks to mango, our main meal is always sorted but if we want to munch in-between the meals, mango can come to our rescue again.

Nothing beats untimely hunger pangs than a bag of crunchy, crispy chips. A spicy, tangy salsa dip on the side, makes it a perfect snacking experience. Of course, its summer and we want mango all the time. So, why not make a mango salsa to go with our favourite chips, nachos or tacos?







Through her YouTube channel, Manjula's Kitchen, acclaimed food vlogger, Manjula, teaches us a simple way to make mango salsa dip at home. Teamed with the freshness of cucumber and jalapenos, this health-full salsa dip will refresh your senses and palate to the nines.

















The mix of sweet and sour flavours of this mango salsa will sit perfectly with any munchie, bread toast or even salad. Impress your guests with a never-seen-before chips and salsa combo and get the party started.







