Mango Smoothie Bowl Recipe: Give Your Breakfast A Twist Of Colour And Health

Highlights Mango smoothie bowl is a delicious breakfast recipe you can make

The recipe uses just five simple ingredients and no refined sugar

It is the ultimate recipe if you want a quick breakfast which is healthy

Mango is one fruit we cannot have enough of. We eagerly await the time from April to September every year when the summer fruit is found in abundance all across India. The regional varieties of this brilliant food are many, as are the recipes that can be innovated with it. Whether it is a delicious Mango Kulfi or a simple Mango ice cream - there is no dearth of creativity when it comes to the 'king of fruits'. But apart from desserts, the juicy fruit can also be used to make a wholesome and nutritious breakfast. Wondering how? This delicious mango smoothie bowl may just be the answer to your question.





Smoothie bowls became all the rage on social media due to their innate deliciousness and the fact that they look aesthetically pleasing to the eye. The fact that they are surprisingly easy to whip up makes sure that smoothie bowls are at the top of our list when it comes to a wonderfully healthy breakfast. The mango smoothie bowl recipe we have for you is made with just five simple ingredients and loaded with good health in every bite.





(Also Read: 5 Mango Smoothies You Just Can't Miss This Summer Season)

Mango smoothie bowl is extremely delicious and tasty.

How To Make Mango Smoothie Bowl | Easy Mango Smoothie Bowl Recipe

The recipe begins by blending one whole chopped mango until it forms a smooth paste. To the same mango pulp, add one whole banana which is roughly mashed. Now, mix in 1/2 cup coconut milk into the banana-mango mixture to finish off the major ingredients in the mango smoothie bowl recipe. Add one teaspoon of honey to the smoothie and make sure everything is mixed well. Now, pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with fresh chopped mangoes, bananas and a mix of seeds like flax, melon, pumpkin or chia. Your delicious mango smoothie bowl is ready to dig in!





So next time you're wondering what to make for breakfast, try this healthy and delicious mango smoothie bowl for a fruity twist.







