Summer Diet: How To Make Chilled Mango Yogurt Smoothie At Home To Beat The Heat

Mango is the quintessential summer fruit that is loved across all age groups.

Come summers and right from our closets to food preferences, everything changes. We make a shift from piping hot and comforting soups to cooler drinks. We drink more water and opt for seasonal, citrusy fruits which are available in abundance such as watermelon, muskmelon and the king of fruits - mangoes. The yellow, luscious goodness of mangoes is just too hard to resist. And the sheer versatility of this fruit makes it all the more popular.





From chutneys and pickles to salads and shakes, mangoes can be relished in plenty of ways. Yet in summers, when we need to stay hydrated all the time, a chilled glass of mango smoothie can do wonders for us. A rich yogurt or milk-based preparation, blended with fruits and veggies of your choice, smoothies are a favourite during summer season. You can add as many fruits as you like along with nuts, seeds, milk and chocolate. A glass full of smoothie can be a wholesome way to kick-start your day with energy. It is wholesome, delicious and too easy to prepare right in the morning!





We have a quick and delicious mango yogurt smoothie recipe that is perfect for a wholesome breakfast. This smoothie recipe comes with the goodness of cinnamon powder, yogurt and a tang of lime blended together along with diced mango and pumpkin seeds. This smoothie is so easy to make and wholesome that you may not need anything else for breakfast!





Yogurt is an essential in the summer heat as it has a cooling effect on our body. Pumpkin seeds in the smoothie have multiple nutrients, including antioxidants and fibre, which satiates us and keeps you full for long. It is a rich source of magnesium, which helps in bone growth and also promotes heart and liver health.





Mango and yogurt smoothie looks like a great addition to your summer diet. Find the recipe of mango and yogurt smoothie here.





Try at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.








