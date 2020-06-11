This High Protein Mango Coconut Smoothie Is All Things Summery And Healthy

Mango is an intrinsic part of Indian summers

Highlights Mangoes are available only through summers

Protein is also called the building block of life

Protein helps induce satiety

Our love-hate relationship with summer is nothing new. Each year, we wait for summer with bated breath, and once the heat becomes intolerable, we cannot wait for it to get over soon. However, throughout this spell, if there is one thing we are almost, always kicked about are the mangoes. Vibrant, pulpy and juicy, mangoes are India's summer essential, and is consumed both raw and ripe. You can sneak them in your salads, cook with them, or blend them in smoothies. Mangoes lend a rich, sweet flavour to whatever it is added to - this is why perhaps we don't leave a chance of including mangoes in our summer preparations. Thankfully, there are so many kinds of mangoes available in India throughout summer, that we do not have to worry about monotony either.





(Also Read: 11 Best Raw Mango Recipes | Kaccha Aam Recipes | Easy Raw Mango Recipes)





There are many kinds of mangoes available in India throughout summer





Smoothies have become the talk of the town, and looks like the trend is here to stay. And, why not? Is there anything simpler than blending together your favourite fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds to have a thick and luscious drink for yourself? Besides the room it leaves for experiment, makes it a hit among picky eaters too.

You can always customise your smoothie as per your liking, there is no 'formula' to the ideal smoothie. Take for instance, in this mango coconut smoothie, which packs the goodness of mango, coconut, oats, yogurt and sunflower seeds. It is enriched with protein, which is often called the building block of life. Moreover, it helps build muscle, aid muscle recovery and facilitate healthy weight management. Protein helps induce satiety. If you feel satiated, you would keep away from munching mindlessly, and thus eat in controlled portions. Practicing portion control is one of the key essentials for sustainable weight loss.





(Also Read: Eat Mangoes The Salad Way: Here Are Some Recipes That You'll Love)





The smoothie is not sweetened with refined sugar, but instead it uses honey which is said to be a healthy substitute for sugar. Since mangoes are already so sweet, you do not need to add a lot of honey to your smoothie. And as we said, it is completely your call to omit or add more ingredients - it is your smoothie after all. Have fun blending!





Here is a step-by-step recipe of making mango coconut smoothie at home.





Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



