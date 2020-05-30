5 Mango Smoothies You Just Can't Miss This Summer Season

Summer season is all about mangoes and smoothies.

Summers are here and how - and we simply can't stop thinking about the quintessential summer treat, the king of fruits, mango! Think of summers and each one of us must have a memory of enjoying these luscious mango - mine is relishing mango slices in the afternoons all through my childhood. The sweet, bright yellow and luscious mangoes are not just irresistibly delicious but super versatile too! From salads to custards and pickles to chutneys, there are so many scrumptious ways one can relish the juicy goodness.





Just like an Indian kitchen is incomplete without a jar of aam ka achaar and aam ki chutney in summers, our childhood was mostly about mango shake in the evenings. Let's just agree how a glass full of mango shake is one of the simple pleasures of life. And while the classic shake can never lose on that, smoothie stands right next to it with a mix of seasonal fruits and veggies promising an instant burst of energy besides quenching our thirst in the scorching summer heat.





Here we've got 5 interesting mango smoothie recipes that you can try at home to make the best of the sweet delight this summer season:





Here is a smoothie recipe brimming with the goodness of cinnamon powder, yogurt and a tang of lime. Blended together along with diced mango and pumpkin seeds, mango yogurt smoothie is a rich affair sure to bring much needed cool to the body. Find the recipe here.





Indulge in a crunchy and wholesome affair with this smoothie recipe that comes with the benefits of oats and sunflower seeds, blended well in coconut milk, yogurt, mangoes, honey and lime! Mango and coconut smoothie can be a great energy booster in the middle of the day or an addition to your breakfast. Find the recipe here.





Basil leaves is a refreshing addition to this absolutely delightful mango smoothie recipe. A tang of lime and crushed ice blended along with mango pulp and basil is exactly what we need on a hot summer day! Find the recipe here.





This smoothie is going to remind you of the classic Indian lassi, just with the addition of your favourite fruit of mango! Rich, creamy and all things delicious, mango cream smoothie is a satiating mix of yogurt, cream, milk and mangoes, chilled to perfection! Find the recipe here.





5. Mango Banana Smoothie

A smoothie that can fill you up for half of your day at least! Packed with wholesome bananas, mango, yogurt and honey, this smoothie is great for satiating breakfast!





Ingredients:





1 medium banana





2 cups chopped mangoes





1/2 cup plain yogurt





1 tablespoon honey





Method:





Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.





Pour into glasses, topped with ice.











Enjoy the summer season with these stellar smoothie recipes. Try at home and let us know you experience in the comments section below.







