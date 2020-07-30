SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Mango Pomegranate Smoothie Recipe: You Cannot Miss Out On This Refreshing Fruity Drink

Mango Pomegranate Smoothie Recipe: You Cannot Miss Out On This Refreshing Fruity Drink

This mango pomegranate smoothie will help you fetch a tasty and hydrating drink, which is apt for this humid weather.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: July 30, 2020 18:12 IST

Reddit
Mango Pomegranate Smoothie Recipe: You Cannot Miss Out On This Refreshing Fruity Drink

Smoothie recipe: Mango and pomegranate add up to make this hydrating drink.

Highlights
  • Mango and pomegranate are two very popular fruits.
  • Blend them together to make a tasty and healthy smoothie.
  • Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

Fruit juices are the best drinks to have to quench your thirst with a smattering of fruit goodness. For those who don't like plain fruit juices, smoothie is the best option. Fruits blended with curd for a sour-y drink or blended with milk for a creamy concoction, make for a wholesome drink in itself, laden with various nutrients from all the ingredients added to it. You can also add nuts and seeds to your smoothie for an extra punch of nutrition. Water is also added to make it lighter on the tummy and to blend the foods well to make it a smooth, light yet healthy drink. The secret of a good smoothie lies in the right combination of foods. This mango pomegranate smoothie will help you fetch a tasty and hydrating drink, which is apt for this humid weather.

Both mango and pomegranate boast of high nutrition quotient and have contrasting flavours, which also complement each other. While mango is sweetness galore, pomegranate adds a hint of tartness to the smoothie. This smoothie is replete with super healthy fruits and also contains nuts, seeds, milk, honey and mint leaves. Imagine the kind of varied flavours that will fill your mouth and sooth your soul. Here's an easy recipe of mango pomegranate smoothie that you must try.

(Also Read: Drink This Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie For Stronger Immunity And Weight Loss)

n450f8r

Mango is the perfect fruit to make a sweet and refreshing smoothie. 

Mango Pomegranate Smoothie Recipe -

(Serving - 2)

Ingredients -

2 mangoes
1 cup pomegranate peals
1 cup milk
1 glass cold water
2-3 almonds, soaked in warm water
Half tsp seed mix (seeds of your choice)
1 tbsp honey
4-5 mint leaves

Method -

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Step 1 - Blend mango flesh, pomegranate pearls, milk, water and honey together.
Step 2 - Strain it through a colander to remove pomegranate seeds.
Step 3 - Crush almonds and seeds together to make a coarse powder and add it to the smoothie. Mix well.
Step 4 - Top the smoothie with mint leaves and ice cubes (optional) and serve.

You can use other nuts like cashews, walnuts or raisins in the smoothie in place of almonds, or along with almonds. You and your family will definitely love this delicious, full-of-nutrients smoothie. Try this smoothie recipe and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Mango DrinksMango SmoothieHydrating Drinks
From Starter To Dessert - How To Whip Up Pumpkin For A 3-Course Meal (Recipes Inside)
From Starter To Dessert - How To Whip Up Pumpkin For A 3-Course Meal (Recipes Inside)
Monsoon Binge: 5 Corn-Based Recipes For The Season | Bhutta Recipes For Monsoon
Monsoon Binge: 5 Corn-Based Recipes For The Season | Bhutta Recipes For Monsoon

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 