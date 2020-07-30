Mango Pomegranate Smoothie Recipe: You Cannot Miss Out On This Refreshing Fruity Drink

Smoothie recipe: Mango and pomegranate add up to make this hydrating drink.

Fruit juices are the best drinks to have to quench your thirst with a smattering of fruit goodness. For those who don't like plain fruit juices, smoothie is the best option. Fruits blended with curd for a sour-y drink or blended with milk for a creamy concoction, make for a wholesome drink in itself, laden with various nutrients from all the ingredients added to it. You can also add nuts and seeds to your smoothie for an extra punch of nutrition. Water is also added to make it lighter on the tummy and to blend the foods well to make it a smooth, light yet healthy drink. The secret of a good smoothie lies in the right combination of foods. This mango pomegranate smoothie will help you fetch a tasty and hydrating drink, which is apt for this humid weather.





Both mango and pomegranate boast of high nutrition quotient and have contrasting flavours, which also complement each other. While mango is sweetness galore, pomegranate adds a hint of tartness to the smoothie. This smoothie is replete with super healthy fruits and also contains nuts, seeds, milk, honey and mint leaves. Imagine the kind of varied flavours that will fill your mouth and sooth your soul. Here's an easy recipe of mango pomegranate smoothie that you must try.





Mango is the perfect fruit to make a sweet and refreshing smoothie.





Mango Pomegranate Smoothie Recipe -

(Serving - 2)





Ingredients -





2 mangoes

1 cup pomegranate peals

1 cup milk

1 glass cold water

2-3 almonds, soaked in warm water

Half tsp seed mix (seeds of your choice)

1 tbsp honey

4-5 mint leaves





Method -





Step 1 - Blend mango flesh, pomegranate pearls, milk, water and honey together.

Step 2 - Strain it through a colander to remove pomegranate seeds.

Step 3 - Crush almonds and seeds together to make a coarse powder and add it to the smoothie. Mix well.

Step 4 - Top the smoothie with mint leaves and ice cubes (optional) and serve.





You can use other nuts like cashews, walnuts or raisins in the smoothie in place of almonds, or along with almonds. You and your family will definitely love this delicious, full-of-nutrients smoothie. Try this smoothie recipe and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.









