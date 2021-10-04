After a full week of rigorous work, the weekend comes as a much-needed respite to relax and unwind. The last thing you would want to do on weekends is work! But, unlike many of us, celebrity designer and actor Masaba Gupta didn't really have this choice. While the actor was working on a Sunday - she found the most fitting way to make the working weekend a little enjoyable by indulging in some decadent cupcakes.





In Masaba's recent Instagram story, one can see the designer is on her way to work with a chocolaty treat in her hand. "Working Sundays call for cupcakes", she wrote while taking a bite, and we couldn't agree more:

Masaba can be seen bitting into the cupcake

Masaba Gupta is a true foodie and her Instagram profile is proof of that. Not just her food shenanigans, the designer doesn't shy away from posting about her honest fitness journey as well - which has its share of ups and downs. For instance, recently Masaba posted a recovery plan that would help her get back on track after months of shooting - from 3 liters of water daily to including celery and papaya in her diet - there are a lot of healthy tips we can learn from the actor.

Masaba's plan to get back on track

On the work front, after the huge success of the quirky web series based on her life, Masaba Gupta is here for another shot at the same. The designer-turned-actor has wrapped up the shoot for the second season of 'Masaba Masaba' and although a release date has not been fixed, it is said the show will be hitting the screens by 2022.