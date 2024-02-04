There's something incredibly comforting about a steaming cup of tea, wouldn't you agree? For many, it's a daily ritual to start their day with it. We can actually call it a staple in Indian households. And when it comes to tea, full-of-spices masala tea holds a special place in the hearts of lovers. The blend of spices like cardamom, ginger, and cloves adds a delightful warmth and complexity to the brew, making it a favourite choice for many. However, brewing masala tea from scratch every time can be quite a task, especially when you're on the move. That's where the masala tea premix comes to the rescue. With just a few simple ingredients and a quick blend, you can have your masala tea fix ready in no time.





Whether you're heading to the office or embarking on a vacation, having a jar of masala tea premix on hand ensures that you can enjoy your favourite beverage anytime, anywhere. When we found the recipe for masala tea pre-mix on the Instagram channel 'myfoodproject', we knew you would all love it.

How To Make Masala Tea Pre-Mix Powder I Masala Tea Pre-Mix Recipe:

To make the premix, simply combine half a cup of tea granules, half a cup of sugar (optional), 8-9 elaichi (cardamom) pods, and half a teaspoon of ginger powder in a mixer grinder. Blend until you achieve a fine powder, then sieve it to remove any coarse particles. Next, mix in one cup of milk powder until well combined. Transfer the mixture into an airtight container, and you have your masala tea premix ready to go!

How to make masala tea with pre-mix powder:

Just add a tablespoon of the premix to a cup, pour hot water over it, give it a stir, and voila! You have a steaming cup of aromatic masala tea ready to warm your soul. It's convenience and comfort rolled into one delightful package.





Watch the complete recipe video for masala tea pre-mix here:

Make Your Own Masala Tea Pre-Mix:

When it comes to variations, the possibilities are endless. You can adjust the proportions of the spices to suit your taste preferences.

For a spicier kick, add more ginger powder or even a pinch of black pepper.

If you prefer a sweeter brew, increase the amount of sugar in the mix.

You can also experiment with different spices like cinnamon or cloves to create your own signature blend.

This masala tea pre-mix will be good to use for weeks to come if stored properly. So, enjoy your favourite masaledaar brew whenever you want to.