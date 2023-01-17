Tea (or chai) has become an intrinsic part of Indian DNA. We cannot imagine starting our morning without a warm and comforting cup of tea. No matter what time it is, chai is a beverage we can savour any time, any day. And, of course, when there is chai there has to be a chai-time snack too! From pakoras to samosas, there are so many wonderful Indian snacks that go well with a cup of chai. But did you know there are some foods that we should avoid consuming with our cup of tea? As per traditional medicine and health experts' advice, these are ideally never consumed with chai to avoid digestive issues and more.

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid Consuming With Chai:

1. Green Vegetables

It is said that iron-rich leafy greens and other green vegetables are best avoided with chai. This is because tea contains tannins and oxalates that can inhibit the absorption of iron in the body. Thus, the body would not be able to absorb the iron content from green vegetables. Further, even nuts that are nutrient-dense should be avoided with tea.

2. Fruit Salad

Since chai is hot and heats up the system from within, it is best to avoid consuming cold and raw foods along with it. So, if you're planning to eat fresh fruits, fruit salad, or even any fruit-based dessert such as fruit cream, avoid it as much as possible or wait till your cup of tea gets over!

(Also Read: 7 Foods And Drinks To Avoid In Winters For A Healthy, Infection-Free Body)

Avoid consuming fruits with your chai. Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is often added to black tea to make it a weight loss remedy or even simply enhance its taste. But experts advise against this practice, the reason being that lemon juice is acidic in nature. This means that adding lemon juice to your tea can actually increase the acid levels of the beverage, thus causing digestive issues such as bloating. For people who often experience acid reflux, the addition of lemon juice to chai is best avoided.

4. Turmeric

Haldi or turmeric is known to be one of the biggest superfoods of Indian cuisine. But interestingly, adding turmeric to chai or having turmeric-rich food items with tea can prove harmful to the body. Turmeric contains curcumin, while tea has tannin and the combination of both together may cause gastric problems such as acidity or constipation.





(Also Read: 5 Food Combinations To Avoid To Keep Digestion Issues At Bay)

Turmeric is considered a superfood, but not with chai. Photo: iStock

5. Curd

Curd (or yogurt) is another example of cold food that is ideally avoided with tea. Since tea is a hot beverage, pairing curd or any other cold product with it is not a good idea and experts usually advise against the same.





So, next time you relish a cup of tea, make sure to avoid these foods and keep digestive issues at bay!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.