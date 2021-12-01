With a wide variety of street food available in India, we can easily find tons of lip-smacking foods in little nooks and corners. Whether it is Delhi's famous chole bhature, Maharashtra's vada pao or even posdi masala idlis - the options are endless. But among all the street foods of India, there is one food item that is loved by all and yes we are talking about crispy samosa. The deep-fried and crunchy texture, filled with the goodness of spicy aloo stuffing, is a treat for our taste buds. Over the years, the samosa has taken on many different forms. There are numerous methods to innovate this snack, from having the classic aloo samosa to a one made with moong dal or even the experimental ones like chowmein samosa or pasta samosa. The diversity seems to increase only! And if you also want to get your hands on one such popular samosa- then here we bring you a recipe for a yummy matar samosa!





(Also Read: Street Food Of India: This Yummy Irani Samosa Is Sure To Tantalise Your Taste Buds (Recipe Inside)





In this recipe, the classic aloo filling is replaced with fresh matar that is cooked in spices. Then small samosas are made and enjoyed. This quick and easy recipe can be made with just a few ingredients. You can make them and store them for up to two weeks! Once you make these bite-sized samosas, pair them with a piping hot cup of chai or any spicy chutney for maximum indulgence. Read the recipe below:

Here's How To Make Matar Samosa | Easy Matar Samosa Recipe

First, to make the dough, take all-purpose flour, salt, ghee, water and mix. Then, make a dough and let it rest. Till then, prepare the stuffing. For that, add oil to a pan and throw in cumin seeds, slit green chilli and green peas. Mix it well. Now add spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder, amchur powder, garam masala and salt. Combine again. Once done, let this mixture cool down. Now, from the dough make, bite-size samosa shapes, fill in the stuffing, and deep fry them till crisp. Once done, take them out and enjoy!





For the full recipe of matar samosa, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!