Street Food Of India: This Yummy Irani Samosa Is Sure To Tantalise Your Taste Buds (Recipe Inside)

Irani samosa takes the traditional one a notch higher with addition of spices and veggies.

Street food enjoys a huge fandom across the world. But, perhaps, nothing beats the love it enjoys in India. Maybe due to the array of street foods one can find in every nook and corner of the country. Samosa is one of the most popular snacks in India with a new version found everywhere, from college canteens to niche cafes, with the only difference being in the stuffing and the price! And well, we are all for inventive stuffing, aren't we?





The crispy, deep-fried goodness of samosa not only treats our taste buds during evening chai but also during mid-day food breaks at work or college. And while we love noshing on those greasy, fresh-from-the-wok samosas on the street, its reputation when it comes to safety and hygiene never cease to strike our mind. In that case, fresh and homemade samosas might be the best pick. And no, you don't need to settle for the quintessential aloo samosa, you can experiment and try variations even at home.





Irani samosa is a type of samosa that takes the traditional one a notch higher and brings with itself a host of spices, veggies and even poha neatly stuffed inside. Sound interesting, doesn't it? And no, it isn't a tough feat to achieve it at home.

Samosa is loved across all age groups.





Also known as onion patti samosa, we have a unique recipe of Irani samosa here that also uses crunchy carrot, cabbage and green chillies along with onion for the stuffing. The addition of mouth-watering spices such as red chilli, curry leaves, cumin, garam masala only makes it a flavourful delight that you just can't resist!





Here is how you can make Irani Samosa at home:

Ingredients:





For Patti:





- Spring Roll Sheets- 5





For the stuffing:





- Onion - 3 (chopped)





- Carrot - 1 (finely chopped)





- Cabbage - 1/4 cup (finely chopped)





- Green Chili - 2 (chopped))





- Coriander Leaves (chopped)- 1/4 cup





- Curry Leaves - 1 sprig (optional)





- Salt - as per taste





- Red Chili Powder - 1 tbsp





- Haldi Powder - 1/4 tbsp





- Coriander Powder - 1 tbsp





- Cumin Seeds - 1/2 tbsp





- Garam Masala - 1/2 tbsp





- Kitchen King Masala - 1/2 tsp (optional)





- Poha / Rice Flakes - 2 1/2 tbsp





Paired with green chutney or ketchup, samosa can tickle our taste buds anytime, anywhere.





Method:





Prepare the stuffing:





1. Heat a wok and saute the vegetables including carrot, onion, cabbage and curry leaves together in a teaspoon of oil.





2. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients for the filling exept poha. Mix it well with hands. Once the vegetables start leaving out water, add the poha to the mixture.





3. Now mash them well for a smooth stuffing.





Prepare Samosas:





1. Now take the spring roll sheet and stuff each of the sheet with a teaspoon of stuffing. Fold the sheet into triangle by sealing the ends with a mix of maida and water.





2. Repeat the process for every sheet.





3. Now heat oil in a wok and deep fry each samosa until crisp.





4. You can take about 2 tbsp of coriander powder in a bowl, add a bit of salt to it, mix them well and then sprinkle the mixture on the freshly made samosas and serve hot.





Try these yummy Irani samosas at home with your next cup of tea and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







