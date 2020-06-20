McDonald's India Introduces Two Fiery Burgers To Their Menu, Have You Tried Any Yet?

Two new burgers come with a new, refreshing beverage as well.

Highlights Mcdonald's have introduced two new burgers to its menu

The new burgers are available across outlets in North and East India

It has also introduced a refreshing new beverage to beat the summer heat

India is a land of spices and has spread its fan base across the world. So much so that popular QSRs such as Mcdonald's are now experimenting with fiery, chilli flavours too! Inspired by the north Indian taste palate for all things chilli, McDonald's India - North and East has introduced two new 'Chili' burgers along with a new beverage Orange Fizz to its menu. The new additions are a part of an all-day menu and are available through delivery and take-away counters from select restaurants in North and East of India.





Priced from INR 59/- (plus applicable taxes), the two new burgers are the chilli veg and chilli chicken burger. With a delicious vegetable patty, made with an assortment of vegetables - carrot, peas, French beans, potato and cabbage flavour, the Chilli Veg burger is a crunchy delight that is simply irresistible! While the Chili Non-Veg burger features a sumptuous grilled chicken patty cooked with garlic, green and capsicum, and is a heaven for chicken lovers. The patties in both the burgers comes with an added flavour of spicy hot chili sauce made with red chilies, tomato, onion, garlic, pepper, soy sauce and vinegar, then drizzled with shredded onions and packed in a lightly toasted bun. Both the burgers are also available with a choice of adding an extra patty to 'double-up the taste'. Aren't you already slurping?!

The refreshing tangy Orange Fizz comes with flavours of mandarin and a hint of red chilli. It is just the perfect beverage to beat the summer heat in Northern India right now.





Talking about the new additions, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd) said "We are excited to bring the new Chili burgers and Orange Fizz to our customers in North and East of India. Our goal is to provide value with the highest quality experience to our customers by offering hot, fresh, great-tasting food."





Mcdonald's India recently announced it is reopening the outlets in West and South India for dining, delivery and take-away, post the lockdown. The all new burgers seem to be a great surprise for its fans!







