After Zomato & Swiggy, McDonald's And Dominos Introduce Contactless Delivery In India

McDonald's and Dominos both have options of contactless delivery at home.

Highlights Food aggregator apps already have the option of contactless delivery

Dominos and McDonald's are now following suit in their delivery

They have started a new option of contactless delivery

Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 has slowed down the economies of many counties with the speed at which it is spreading. More and more people are staying at home as a preventive measure to avoid the virus from spreading further. As self-isolation becomes prominent, eating out at restaurants is not a viable alternative. Ordering food online is becoming the preferred means of enjoying restaurant food. Food aggregator apps such as Zomato and Swiggy are making the option of 'contactless delivery' available to their customers, and now even McDonald's and Dominos India are following suit.





Fast food giants McDonald's and Dominos are fast revamping their processes to make them more hygienic. One of the measures is the service of contactless delivery, which they have introduced in their delivery outlets across India. "This service will allow customers to receive their order without coming in contact with the delivery staff. This feature has been introduced as an additional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both the customers and the delivery staff," Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a statement.





McDonald's is also following a similar practice of social distancing, to expand its delivery network and ensure adhering to the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness. "McDonald's is expanding its delivery network to ensure that great food is available to its customers, both through its owned app and through third-party delivery partners," the company's West and South region representatives, Westlife Development said in a statement. "We continue to monitor the developments closely and continue to take appropriate measures as needed in our commitment to the safety of our customers and employees," said a McDonald's India spokesperson from the North and East region.





Several other restaurants are also trying their best to maintain a healthy and hygienic work environment for their staff and customers alike. We hope that more restaurants follow suit in order to keep up the efforts in the same direction.













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



