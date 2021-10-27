A cake is a mainstay that makes every celebration exceptional. Whether it's a big party or a little gathering, a cake has the ability to please everyone. Especially if it's a chocolate cake, then it's even better. The delicious chocolaty richness, with layers of mousse, topped with delectable cream or chocolate chips - chocolate cake makes us salivate every time. In spite of its immense popularity around the world, a majority of us always prefer to buy a cake from bakeries instead of making it at home. Now, there could be several reasons for it; some may think that making a cake is an elaborate task; others might not have the right equipment to make it - one such piece of equipment being an oven.





If you have ever seen any video or recipe to make a chocolate cake, most chefs bake their cakes in the oven. However, if you don't have oven at your home, then fret not, as today we bring you a delicious and easy cake recipe that you can easily bake in your microwave!





(Also Read: 3-Ingredient Chocolate Banana Cake: A Quick And Yummy Chocolate Cake Recipe For Special Occasions)

In this chocolate cake, you would need the basic elements like all-purpose flour, eggs, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla essences, baking powder and soda with a few other ingredients. Once you gather them, all you need to do is combine them carefully with correct measurements and cook it in a microwave. So, if you also want to make a yummy chocolate cake quickly, find its recipe below.

Here Is The Recipe of Microwave Chocolate Cake | Microwave Chocolate Cake Recipe

First, line the base of the tin with butter paper, or grease the base and dust either with maida or sugar till well coated. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking soda and powder, and transfer into a mixing bowl. Add the salt, sugar, fat, water and vanilla. Beat the mixture using a wooden spoon or a beater, till well blended. Break the eggs one at a time and add to the cake batter and beat till smooth. The batter should look almost glossy when done. Pour the batter into the tin and bake the cake in the microwave. Rotate the container halfway and bake another two minutes. Rotate again and bake for one minute. Once done, let it cool down till room temperature, then take it out and enjoy!





For the full recipe for microwave chocolate cake, click here.





Make this delicious and quick cake, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



