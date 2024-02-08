The first time I read the name lasagna; I thought it was some sort of curry which is prepared using wheat flour and tomatoes. Well, I was right about one of the ingredients. In 2018, I tried lasagna for the first time at a friend's house. But it was not a full-fledged casserole-sized dish; she prepared mini versions of it which were amazing! A perfect handheld snack, two to three mini lasagna cups were enough to keep me full for hours. Plus, these are easy to make. Ever since then, I have made these mini lasagna cups for almost every family get-together. My recipe of mini lasagna cups requires minimal, nutritional ingredients that enhance the flavour of the whole dish. Intrigued? Read on to learn how to make mini lasagna cups.





Mini lasagna cups are liked by kids and adults alike.

What's The Difference Between Pasta And Lasagna?

You'll be surprised to know that there is no difference between pasta and lasagna because lasagna is a type of pasta itself. This dish hails from Italy and is made with layers of pasta, meats/vegetables, tomato sauce and cheese. Lasagna can also be made with different types of pasta like penne, fresh egg noodles, pasta sheets, etc.

Why You Should Make Mini Lasagna Cups At Home

The main reason that you should make mini lasagna cups at home is because of their simple ingredients and top-notch taste. It is crunchy and flavourful and makes for a perfect handheld snack for family get-togethers and kids' parties. Mini lasagna cups are extremely versatile and you can easily add or reduce ingredients in the vegetable mixture. What's more, you can replace the vegetables with meat, or combine both to enhance flavours.

Mini lasagna cups can be made easily.

How To Make Mini Lasagna Cups At Home: Recipe To Make Mini Lasagna Cups

As mentioned above, mini lasagna cups are easy to make and super delicious. It requires minimal ingredients from your pantry and makes for an excellent handheld snack for family get-togethers and kids' birthday parties. To make mini lasagna cups, you need boiled lasagna noodles. Cut them into small pieces and put them in muffin moulds. Fill it with vegetable mixture along with paneer and cheese. Bake to perfection and it's ready to serve!





Want a step-by-step guide to making Mini Lasagna Cups? Click here for the unique lasagne recipe.





