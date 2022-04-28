As the summer season has arrived in full swing, we all dread to step out of our houses. The temperatures seem to be going through the roof, which has undoubtedly taken a toll on many people. We often feel hot, sweaty, and dehydrated, and at times, most of us don't even like to indulge in heavy or spicy foods. During this season, we simply crave juices, smoothies, coolers and so on. So, to give you simple and quick cooler options that will keep you hydrated in this scorching heat, here we bring you a recipe for mint margarita! As the name suggests, the hero of this drink is mint. Mint is an excellent herb to have in summer. It helps in the digestion of food, aids weight loss, improves skin and overall gives you a feeling of rejuvenation!





While you must have tried many recipes with mint, this one should also be a part of your menu. This mint margarita can be made in just five minutes. If you plan to travel in the heat, you can also pack this in a bottle with crushed ice and drink it whenever you feel dehydrated. This cooler will surely refresh your spirit! Find out the full recipe below:





Mint leaves offer various health benefits.

Mint Margarita Recipe: Here's How To Make Mint Margarita

Take a glass and crush some mint leaves until the juice separates. To this, add some kala namak, pepper and crushed ice. Now add some sparkling water or clear aerated drink. If you wish to skip both, simply add chilled water. Mix it, garnish with some more mint leaves and enjoy the taste!





