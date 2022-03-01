Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor needs no introduction. The actor has delivered a list of hits and has claimed the position of one of the top male actors in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015 and the couple has been one of our favourites ever since. The couple often gives us glimpses of their life in their Instagram stories and posts and they are super adorable. Most recently, Mira Kapoor shared some snippets from Shahid Kapoor's 41st birthday celebration and the birthday cake has definitely stolen the show.





Shahid Kapoor turned 41 on 25th February and celebrated the day at a close-knit party with friends and family. The celebration saw Mira Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, and others. While Shahid and Mira both kept the celebration low-key, Mira has finally shared what Shahid's birthday cake looked like. The cake looks nothing short of a dream, made with the initials of Shahid Kapoor's name; the cake was in the shape of the letters S and K. The cake letters were decorated with loads of berries, some macarons and had layers of fluffy cream too. Take a look at it here:

Instagram story by mira.kapoor

Absolutely gorgeous, isn't it? "I want more of this cake," wrote Mira and we cannot help but want the same. But that's not all; this delish birthday cake is not the only thing on Mira's mind right now. Mira, who was recently attending a family wedding, seems to be taking a road trip and has also posted about her road trip snacks and they have evolved a sense of nostalgia in us. Mira chose childhood favourites like Poppins, Peppy and Piknik chips along with some candies and it is making us crave the same. Take a look at it here:

Instagram story by mira.kapoor

While Shahid's cake may have stolen the show this time, it is usually Mira's cooking experiments that have us applauding. An ardent foodie and budding food influencer, Mira gives us quick tours through her indulgences every now and then. From pampering her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter with homemade treats to preparing some chocolaty goodness for herself, Mira proves her love for food with every post.