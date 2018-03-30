Mira Rajput's Meal Pick Is A High-Protein Rainbow: See Pics Inside!

NDTV Food | Updated: March 30, 2018 16:23 IST
With a whopping 664 thousand followers, it's safe to say that the girl's 'Insta game' is pretty strong. Mira regularly posts pictures and snapshots of laidback days, playing around with Misha. However, the beauty is seemingly kick-starting the Easter long weekend on a healthy note. She posted pictures of some vegan grub being prepared yesterday and everything looked healthy and tasty. Have a look!
Also Read: 10 Best Vegan Recipes
Nutritionists and diet experts often advise their clients to 'eat the rainbow' for a healthy body and an alert mind. What it actually means to eat a rainbow is to include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet. A diet full of 'rainbow foods' has all the essential nutrients, which are important for your body to function properly. Such a diet can also reduce the chances of diseases and deficiencies.
Mira chose to cook her vegetables in aminos sauce, which is a healthier gluten-free alternative to the regular soy sauce. Aminos sauces are very popular with strict vegetarians and vegans, who are watching their weight. The sauce is basically liquid amino acids, which are basically the building blocks for proteins. Mira's pick or protein - tofu - is also extremely healthy. The soybean food, apart from having all eight amino acids, is also a rich source of calcium and iron, as well as minerals like manganese, selenium and phosphorous.
Looks like Mira is getting her protein load on in full force. No wonder the mother of one is in such a great shape!