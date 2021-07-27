Monsoon! A season of rain and pleasant air brings joy to our lives. From tiny raindrops on the car windshield to the handmade paper boat in the narrow streams of rain, it brings a mix of refreshment to our lives. Being a season of changing precipitation and atmospheric circulation, it also brings some diseases along with it. Cold cough, flu, and typhoid are the most common diseases in the monsoon. What also one should be concerned about is the widespread Covid-19 virus. It is increasingly confusing to identify between the novel Coronavirus or a harmless cough or seasonal diarrhoea. However, this time around, we have three super herbs to our rescue. These magical household herbs are the remedies to battle monsoon illness. If you want to know what these herbs are, read on.





3 Magical Herbs To Add To Boost Your Immunity This Monsoon:

1. Tulsi

Also known as the Basil, Tulsi contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-ageing properties. We can easily find it in any household in India. From ancient times, it has been popular and an easy to obtain medicine around us. It is considered a tonic for the body, mind, and spirit. In monsoon we are prone to cold and cough. Tulsi boosts the production of antibodies in our immune system, which helps us get relief from these ailments. Tulsi is also a superfood; it helps to relieve stress and mental pressure. So, a cup of hot Tulsi tea on a rainy day can improve both your immunity and mental health.

2. Giloy

Giloy is often called a wonder-drug. It bolsters our immunity against the seasonal flu. The antioxidants present in it fight free radicals and remove toxins from the system. Giloy acts as a hypoglycemic agent and helps type 2 diabetes. A cup of Giloy juice in a day can prevent a lot more diseases than we can imagine. It also helps to detoxify our skin, gives radiant and glowing skin amidst the monsoon excessive humidity, dust, and pollution. It is an exceptional herb for your Monsoon health care.

3. Trikatu/Turmeric

Turmeric has several compounds that make it one of the most valuable flower plant in the world. Curcumin is the most prominent of these compounds. From food to skincare, we use turmeric everywhere. The bright yellow powder of turmeric added with a glass of milk can boost our immunity while healing wounds in the body. Our skin becomes dry because of humidity in the monsoon; turmeric moisturizes the dry skin and prevents pigmentation. It also prevents acne. Turmeric has anti-infective properties which protect the body from infectious diseases during seasonal changes. We can use it by making 'kadhas', mixing it in a glass of milk or consuming and using it in any other possible way. / Trikatu aids in improving digestion by increasing the fire elements in the body. It also increases the metabolism of the body and hence helps in weight loss. It also makes the body warm and reduces body pain.

There is a fine difference between the symptoms of COVID19 and monsoon illnesses. Therefore, it is advisable to take strict precautions as self-care will help keep the symptoms at bay. Fortifying our body with a resilient immune system is of utmost importance, for it can help us ward off viruses and bacteria. Attaining it is possible by following steps like eating healthy nutrient-rich food to keeping ourselves hydrated at all times. Ayurvedic herbs indeed act as the best natural immune booster. Including them in our regular diet can keep us healthy during this season. Let us hinge on these readily available exceptional herbs to sail breezily through the monsoon.







About author: Dr. Ameen Noorul is a leading Naturopath, and specializes in creating System based detoxification programs and individual wellness solutions. He is an expert in many fields of natural medicine, including Nature Cure Therapy, Physiotherapy, Electrotherapy, Acupuncture, Nutrition and Dietetics, Hydrotherapy et al. He is also associated with Organic India.







Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.