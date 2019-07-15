SEARCH
  • Monsoon Diet: These Crispy Keto Pakoras Are A Delight Anytime Of The Day (Recipe Video Inside)

Monsoons, pakoras and masala chai go hand in hand. Pakoras are deep-fried Indian fritters made with flour or lentil.

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: July 15, 2019 16:26 IST

Ketogenic diet has become a rage of sorts in the world of health and nutrition

The nip in the air calls for something crunchy and greasy. We know you are thinking pakoras and we do not blame you. Monsoons, pakoras and masala chai go hand in hand. Pakoras are deep-fried Indian fritters made with flour or lentil. It may or may not contain veggies/meat. Pakoras in India spell indulgence. You generally do not need any special occasion to fry some piping hot pakoras, but as we said, these rain-soaked evenings have intensified our cravings for the fried yumminess. This time around though, we have decided to give humble pakoras a 'ketogenic' spin with this amazing recipe by Food blogger and YouTuber Sahil Makhija.

Thisketo pakora recipe that was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen', is an ideal way to appease those unavoidable  cravings. Ketogenic diet that has become a rage of sorts in the world of health and nutrition asks you to cut down on your carb intake and up your fat intake. According to ketogenic diet, your body slowly stops using carb as the fuel source and starts relying on fat for energy. While the diet is shrouded in many controversies, some studies have claimed that ketogenic diet may help you lose weight and keep blood glucose levels stable. This keto-friendly recipe makes use of paneer or cottage cheese, a desi keto-favourite that you can find in any dairy near you. The recipe also does away with your regular flour and makes use of a spicy egg batter. 

Here's the recipe of keto pakoras. Try and enjoy.

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

