High Protein Diet: 5 Chicken Salad Recipes You May Include In Your Diet

Salads often tend to have a bad rep among foodies who like to eat and indulge. They are pushed to the corner, or totally ignored in a spread, for many of us assume that they will be bland and boring. But the truth is that salads are a global sensation now, because people are experimenting and coming up with something new and exciting every day. There are innumerable herbs, nuts, seeds, greens and meat you can throw in a bowl, mix them in a delicious dressing and you are good to go. Chicken salads are a delight anytime of the day. Chicken is a good source of lean protein, which means it contains high amount of protein, but in comparison with red meat, it contains very little fat. Protein helps fill you up. If you are full, you would binge less, and if you eat in moderation, you have a much better chance at weight loss.





Here are some high-protein chicken salad recipes you can add to your diet.







1. Asian Sesame Chicken Salad





It is wholesome, nutty and full of nutrition. This Asian salad will change the way you've looked at 'salads' all this while. Packed with the goodness of grilled chicken breast, almonds, sesame seeds and asparagus, this salad will win your heart for its flavour, texture and colours.





High Protein Diet: This salad is wholesome, nutty and full of nutrition.

2. Chicken Salad With Plums





Succulent chicken pieces and tangy plums are a match made in heaven, don't believe us? Here's a recipe that will leave you craving for more!





3. Insalata Di Pollo





This classic Italian salad recipe is ideal for those who are trying to keep a check on their calories and carb-intake. Boiled chicken pieces, tossed in a deliciously light mix of olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper.





4. Chicken Minced Salad





Minced chicken tossed in a pool of herbs and veggies like carrots, cabbage, and green onions in an eclectic sauce made of sweet chili sauce, ginger, peanut butter and soy. There, we saw you slurping!





High Protein Diet: Minced chicken tossed in a pool of herbs and veggies

5. Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad





Love caeser salad? Try this unique version! With the addition of penne pasta and parmesan, the flavours of this salad go several notches higher. Since it is relatively higher on carbs, we suggest you to have this salad on days when you can make room for something more indulgent but healthy.





High protein diet: Love caeser salad? Try this unique version!

Try these salads and let us know which ones you liked the best in the comments section below.









