Monsoon Recipes: 3 Unique, Crispy Potato Snack Recipes For The Season (Videos Inside)

Monsoon Recipes: Add these potato snacks to your culinary arsenal

Highlights Monsoon is a time to enjoy crispy savouries with tea or coffee

The nippy air makes us crave delicious snacks

Potato snacks are crispy, crunchy and delicious companions for monsoon

Potato is a vegetable that is arguably one of the most-loved one. The starchy tuber is a delight to cook with, not just because it makes extremely delicious snacks and starters, but also because it tastes absolutely yummy in all forms. Come monsoons and this vegetable is going to be brought into extensive use in kitchens around the country. We all enjoy crispy, crunchy snacks during monsoons and the cravings sky-rocket when the temperatures drop and the air becomes nippy. Enjoying a plate of piping hot crispy snacks with tea or coffee during rainy mornings and evenings is one of the simple pleasures of life. There are a number of delectable potato snacks that we have in our metaphorical arsenal to make us indulge in the monsoon revelry.





Think about monsoons and dreams of crispy, spicy bhajiyas, bread pakoras, vadas, croquettes, French fries and potato wedges start floating in front of our eyes. Huddled in cosy, comfy beds or a sofa, with a plate of snacks is the best way to spend rainy days. This is why potato is the best companion for the monsoons. You can experiment as much as you like with this versatile vegetable and turn it into some really creative snacks.





Also Read: How To Store Potatoes? 5 Ways To Increase The Shelf Life Of This Versatile Veggie

Monsoon Snack Recipes | Crispy Potato Snack Recipes

YouTuber Manjula Jain of the channel Majula's Kitchen shows us how to get creative with potatoes this monsoon, with these three snack recipes:





1. Rice And Potato Cutlet Recipe

This recipe uses leftover rice in a very creative and delicious way to churn out a very unique potato snack- rice and potato cutlets. Shredded, boiled potatoes are mixed with leftover rice and a bunch of spices to make a delightful batter that is then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Hacks: How To Boil Potatoes Faster Without Any Fuss





Take a look at leftover rice and potato cutlet video recipe:











2. Crispy Potato Balls Recipe

This is as much a yummy starter as it is a tea-time snack for monsoons. This is a recipe you will want to go back to whenever you find yourself craving a sinful snack. Made from a spicy cornflour and shredded potato batter, this snack is a mean affair that will make you relish all the calories in it.





Take a look at crispy aloo balls video recipe:











3. Aloo Palak Pakora Recipe

We all love the delightful aloo palak ki subzi. But you may not have enjoyed this combo in the form of crispy pakoras. This spinach and potato pakora is going to be a crunchy party in your mouth.





Also Read: Recipes: Use Mashed Potatoes To Create Some Creamy, Delectable Meals





Take a look at aloo palak pakora video recipe:











You can add more crunchy ingredients to your potato snack recipes like sabudana, suji or semolina etc. Happy cooking!







