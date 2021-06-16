As the rains cool down the temperature and our houses fill up with a cool, light breeze, we know that the monsoon season has arrived. Sitting in your balcony and enjoying the rainy season with a cup of chai and a plate of pakodas can genuinely be called bliss. While we watch the showers and beautiful sunsets from inside our homes, we always like to cook something that would go well in this season. And as the weather outside gets cold, it definitely calls for something hot and spicy to have.





Even though chai and pakodas are a staple during this time, we bring you a list of 5 spicy foods that you can easily make at home and enjoy.





Here Are 5 Spicy Snacks You Have Got To Try This Monsoon Season:





1. Kachori





Kachoris straight off the tawa with any chutney of your liking is extremely delicious to have. You can choose any filling of your preference; whether it is dal ki kachori or pyaaz ki kachori- anything would go well in this monsoon season. See the recipe here.

2. Samosa

Is there anything better than fresh samosa and meethi imly chutney? The soft outer crust of this snack with some kadak chai will refresh your day and make you full in no time. If you want to give your aloo samosa a twist, you can also try to make chowmein samosa or chilli paneer samosas! Check out the recipes here.

3. Bhutta





Bhuttas can be found almost anywhere. While many people get this from the street vendors nearby their houses, one can also make bhutta in their homes. All you need to do is take a whole corn, roast it on your gas and drizzle it with salt, chilli, lemon and chaat masala according to your taste.

4. Momos





Piping hot momos straight out of a steamer served with the spicy red chutney is perfect for any cold day. The hot and soft momos just burst out in your mouth, giving a delicious flavour. These are easy to make, and you can also experiment with the filling of momos. For the recipe, click here.

5. Aloo Tikki





People across the country love this one street food. A hot, freshly made crushed tikki topped with imly chutney, mint chutney and onions is perfect to devour. Tikkis can also be served with chole. You can either fry them or bake them; the taste will always be good! Check the full recipe here.

Make these recipes today and let us know how you liked it.



