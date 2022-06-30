The 'weather Gods' have finally answered our prayers! After being tortured by the sweltering heat of summer, monsoons have greeted us with rain showers! The cooling rain has managed to bring some relief from the scorching heat. While we all love to appreciate the season by looking at the rain from our homes, what we desire more is to enjoy some delicious snacks to satisfy our rainy day cravings. Rains call for something fried and crispy, and, therefore, we desire to munch on snacks like samosas and pakodas. However, if you are looking to try something new, then we have a delicious recipe for you - bread vada!





Slices of bread are used to create crunchy and masaledaar vade that are oh-so-delicious! Pair these crispy vade with your evening chai or coffee, and this shall make for an ideal evening snack. This quick recipe is also a good snack to serve guests who suddenly surprise you at home, as these vade can be ready in under 30 minutes! Serve this bread vada with hari chutney or tomato sauce, whatever you prefer.

Bread Vada Recipe: How To Make Monsoon-Special Vade Using Bread

Grind the bread on pulse till you get bread crumbs. In a mixing bowl, add the chopped onion, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, curry leaves, black pepper, cumin seeds, hing, rice flour, sooji, curd and salt. Knead this into a smooth dough, and make sure it binds. Divide the dough into small or medium-sized balls and then flatten them. Deep fry the balls till the vade are crisp and golden brown. The bread vade are ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Bread Vada.





Sounds easy, right?! Make these crispy bread vadas at home and surprise your family with your amazing culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it!