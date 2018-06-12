SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Eid Special Recipes: 5 Vegetarian Delicacies To Prepare This Eid-al-Fitr

Eid Special Recipes: 5 Vegetarian Delicacies To Prepare This Eid-al-Fitr

   |  Updated: June 12, 2018 19:17 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Eid Special Recipes: 5 Vegetarian Delicacies To Prepare This Eid-al-Fitr
Highlights
  • Muslims across the country celebrate Eid with much zeal
  • Kilikoodi is a savoury fried snack that is made during Eid
  • This Eid, make it special for your guests and include a vegetarian fare
Eid al-Fitr is just around the corner and we couldn't be more excited; after all it comes after a month-long fasting period called Ramadan. Eid 2018 will be celebrated on 14th and 15th June. Muslims across the country celebrate this festival with much zeal and fervour. On the day of Eid al-fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, people prepare some traditional desserts, especially sevaiyan. Most like to host a grand Eid party with friends and family. While this festival has people on their toes preparing non-vegetarian delicacies on this day, there are some vegetarian friends you'd love to host too. If you haven't thought of what to prepare for vegetarian lovers, we have got you covered. We suggest some Eid special vegetarian recipes you could prepare for your friends.

1. Dahi Vada

Vade made of dhuli urad dal, deep fried and served with fresh yogurt teamed with some tangy chaat masala. Dahi vada can be a great starter for your vegetarian friends. You definitely need to add this one on your list!

(Also Read: 6 Eid Special Snacks That Are A Must Try This Festive Season)
dahi vada 620x350Dahi vada can be a great starter for your vegetarian friends.

2. Bagara BainganThis one's not a normal eggplant dish; but a spicy mix of a variety of spices, tamarind and coconut. Serve it with jeera rice and impress your guests on this special day. This recipe is bound to make you fall in love with the dish.

3.  Pashtooni Zarda Pulao

Prepared using lots of nuts, saffron and rose water, this pulao is a must-have on Eid. Don't forget to garnish it with khoya and nuts like cashews, almonds and pistachios to give it a rich taste.

4.  Kilikoodu (Savoury Snack)

This savoury fried snack comprises the goodness of mashed potatoes, carrots and onions with the complex flavours of pepper, coriander and garam masala. It makes for a great starter on this special day.

5. Double ka Meetha

What's Eid without something sweet? Double ka meetha is a delicious dessert prepared using bread, milk, sugar, nuts, ghee, and cardamoms. This Indian bread pudding is surely a festival delight and shouldn't be missed out.
 
bread pudding
This Indian bread pudding is surely a festival delight

CommentsThis Eid, make it special for your guests and include a delectable vegetarian fare. Let us know what all you are preparing for Eid 2018 in the comments section below.

Eid Mubarak!



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Eid 2018Eid DishesVegetarian
Eid 2018: 6 Eid Special Snacks You Must Try This Festive Season
Eid 2018: 6 Eid Special Snacks You Must Try This Festive Season
Clean Eating: Easy Steps For Healthy Lifestyle
Clean Eating: Easy Steps For Healthy Lifestyle

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 