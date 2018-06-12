Eid Special Recipes: 5 Vegetarian Delicacies To Prepare This Eid-al-Fitr

Muslims across the country celebrate Eid with much zeal
Kilikoodi is a savoury fried snack that is made during Eid
This Eid, make it special for your guests and include a vegetarian fare
Eid al-Fitr is just around the corner and we couldn't be more excited; after all it comes after a month-long fasting period called Ramadan. Eid 2018 will be celebrated on 14th and 15th June. Muslims across the country celebrate this festival with much zeal and fervour. On the day of Eid al-fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, people prepare some traditional desserts, especially sevaiyan. Most like to host a grand Eid party with friends and family. While this festival has people on their toes preparing non-vegetarian delicacies on this day, there are some vegetarian friends you'd love to host too. If you haven't thought of what to prepare for vegetarian lovers, we have got you covered. We suggest some Eid special vegetarian recipes you could prepare for your friends.
Vade made of dhuli urad dal, deep fried and served with fresh yogurt teamed with some tangy chaat masala. Dahi vada can be a great starter for your vegetarian friends. You definitely need to add this one on your list!
This one's not a normal eggplant dish; but a spicy mix of a variety of spices, tamarind and coconut. Serve it with jeera rice and impress your guests on this special day. This recipe is bound to make you fall in love with the dish.
This savoury fried snack comprises the goodness of mashed potatoes, carrots and onions with the complex flavours of pepper, coriander and garam masala. It makes for a great starter on this special day.
What's Eid without something sweet? Double ka meetha is a delicious dessert prepared using bread, milk, sugar, nuts, ghee, and cardamoms. This Indian bread pudding is surely a festival delight and shouldn't be missed out.
