When it comes to breakfast, many of us crave something light, flavourful and satisfying. South Indian cuisine is a perfect match, with iconic dishes like idli, dosa and uttapam having won hearts across the country. These beloved breakfast staples are not only delicious but also versatile, making them a great way to start the day. But if you're looking to mix things up and try something new, we've got just the recipe for you. Introducing Moringa Leaves Adai, a nutritious and delicious twist on traditional South Indian breakfast dishes. Packed with dals and moringa leaves, this adai is a perfect way to start your day. Here's a simple recipe to make moringa leaves adai at home, shared by Masterchef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram page.

Also Read: Moringa Poha: A Quick And Nutritious Breakfast Ready In 10 Minutes

Photo Credit: Canva

What Are The Benefits Of Moringa Leaves?

Moringa leaves are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, providing numerous health benefits. They help boost energy, support heart health and aid in digestion. Moringa leaves also have anti-inflammatory properties, making them a great addition to a healthy diet.

Who Should Not Take Moringa?

Pregnant women, especially during the first trimester, should consult their doctor before taking moringa. People with hypothyroidism should also be cautious, as moringa may interfere with thyroid function. Additionally, individuals taking medications should consult their doctor to avoid potential interactions.

Are Moringa Leaves Good For Acid Reflux?

Moringa leaves may help alleviate acid reflux symptoms due to their anti-inflammatory properties. They may also help soothe the digestive tract and reduce inflammation. However, individual results may vary, and it's best to consult a doctor for personalised advice.

Does Moringa Lower Blood Pressure?

Yes, moringa leaves may help lower blood pressure due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The potassium content in moringa leaves can also help regulate blood pressure.

How To Make Moringa Leaves Adai | Adai Recipe

Wash and soak split yellow moong dal, chana dal, urad dal, tuvar dal, rice, and red chillies together for 4 hours.

Drain the soaked mixture and grind it coarsely with some water. The batter should have a slightly coarse texture.

Add chopped drumstick leaves, onion, black pepper powder, cumin powder, chopped ginger, curry leaves, hing and salt to the batter. Mix everything well.

Heat a tawa and smear a little oil on it. Pour a ladle of the batter and spread it into a thick, round adai.

Drizzle some oil around the edges and cook the adai on medium flame until it's golden brown. Flip it over and cook the other side well.

Watch the full recipe video below:

What Is The Difference Between Adai And Dosa?

Adai and dosa are both South Indian dishes, but they differ in texture and preparation. Adai is a thicker, more rustic pancake made with a coarsely ground batter, while dosa is a thin, crispy crepe made with a smooth batter.

What To Serve With Moringa Leaves Adai?

Moringa leaves adai can be served with a variety of accompaniments, such as coconut chutney, sambar or a dollop of yoghurt. You can also pair it with a refreshing cup of filter coffee or tea for a complete breakfast experience. For added flavour, try serving it with a side of pickle.

Also Read: Why Amla-Moringa Shot Deserves A Place In Your Morning Ritual

Tips To Make Perfect Moringa Leaves Adai

Get the texture right: Grind the batter coarsely, not too smooth. The slight grainy texture is what gives traditional adai its unique taste and charm.

Grind the batter coarsely, not too smooth. The slight grainy texture is what gives traditional adai its unique taste and charm. Soak it right: Soak the dals for at least 4 hours to help them grind well and make the adai softer on the inside while keeping it crispy on the outside.

Soak the dals for at least 4 hours to help them grind well and make the adai softer on the inside while keeping it crispy on the outside. Cook with the right heat: Cook the adai on medium heat to achieve the perfect balance of crunch and softness. This helps the adai cook evenly and prevents it from becoming too dark or burnt.

With these simple steps and tips, you're now ready to make delicious moringa leaves adai that's packed with nutrition and flavour - give it a try and enjoy!