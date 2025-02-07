Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day - it fuels your body, boosts metabolism and keeps your energy levels steady. But let's be honest, mornings can be hectic, and whipping up something quick and nutritious isn't always easy. Thankfully, Indian cuisine offers plenty of healthy breakfast recipes that are not just delicious but also easy to make. If you're after a nutrient-rich meal that comes together in minutes, this Moringa Poha recipe is perfect. It's a flavourful, light, and wholesome take on traditional poha, packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Let's get started!





Why Is Moringa Good For You?

Adding moringa to your diet can benefit your body in many ways. Here's what it does:

1. Nutrient-Dense Superfood

Moringa is packed with vitamins C and A, calcium, and iron, making it a powerhouse of essential nutrients that support overall health.

2. Supports Digestion

Rich in fibre, moringa promotes gut health, prevents bloating, and aids smooth digestion-perfect if you struggle with digestive issues.

3. Strengthens Immunity

Loaded with antioxidants, moringa helps fight free radicals, reduces inflammation, and strengthens the immune system, lowering the risk of colds and flu.

4. Nourishes Skin And Hair

Moringa's antioxidants and essential fatty acids help combat premature ageing, keep skin glowing, and strengthen hair follicles for healthy growth.

What Does Moringa Poha Taste Like?

Just like regular poha, moringa poha has a mix of earthy, nutty, and tangy flavours. The moringa leaves add a mild herbal taste, which blends well with the bold spices, mustard seeds, and cumin. You can adjust the ingredients to suit your taste, making it a versatile breakfast option.

How To Make Moringa Poha | Easy Moringa Poha Recipe

Making moringa poha at home is simple and quick. This recipe was shared by digital content creator @finefettlecookerys.

1. Prepare The Poha

In a bowl, add thick poha and wash it well. Add salt and sugar, mix properly, and set aside.

2. Cook The Masala

Heat oil in a pan and fry peanuts until crispy. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, chopped onion, green chilli, and dry red chilli. Saute until the onions turn soft. Stir in turmeric powder and mix well. Add fresh moringa leaves and cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Combine Everything

Add the poha mixture and mix well. Turn off the heat, squeeze half a lemon, and garnish with coriander leaves and freshly grated coconut. Give it a final mix, serve warm, and enjoy!

Will you be trying this Moringa Poha recipe at home? Let us know in the comments!