Something is grounding about starting the morning right. Whether it is a moment of stillness before the day begins, a glass of warm water, or a detox drink made with natural ingredients, morning routines often shape how we carry ourselves through the day. Enter the Amla-Moringa shot - a potent blend of moringa leaves and fresh amla juice rooted in traditional Indian wellness and supported by modern science. Rich in antioxidants, gentle on the digestive system, and known to support immunity naturally, it is no surprise that this drink is gaining popularity among health-conscious individuals.





In this article, we look at what makes moringa and amla such a powerful combination - and why this earthy shot might become your go-to morning habit.





Also Read: Moringa Water For Immunity, Weight Loss And More: How To Make The Drink

Amla Health Benefits: Fruit With Ancient Credentials

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a small green fruit packed with nutrients. Dr Komal Bhadouria, a nutritionist at SCI International Hospital in New Delhi, states that amla can provide up to 46 per cent of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. In fact, a 100-gram serving can contain up to 300 mg of vitamin C. Amla is also rich in vitamin E, vitamin A, iron, calcium, antioxidants, and dietary fibre, making it one of the most nutrient-dense fruits in Ayurvedic nutrition.

Moringa Health Benefits: Nature's Multivitamin

The moringa tree, often referred to as the "drumstick tree," offers a wide range of health benefits. Every part of the plant is edible and nutrient-rich. Dr Manoj K. Ahuja from Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj explains, "Moringa is packed with vitamins, calcium, iron, and essential amino acids. These nutrients are crucial for promoting overall health and nourishing us from within." Moringa is especially valued for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-supporting properties.

Why Combine Amla And Moringa: 5 Incredible Benefits Of This Drink

1. Improves Iron Absorption

Amla is rich in vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron more efficiently. A study published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences confirmed that ascorbic acid enhances iron absorption, making this combination ideal for those with low iron levels or iron-deficiency anaemia.

2. Aids Digestion

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of both moringa and amla help soothe the digestive tract. Regular consumption may reduce acidity and support gut health, making it a useful natural remedy for bloating, indigestion, and acid reflux.

3. Boosts Skin And Hair Health

Moringa and amla are known for their ability to purify the blood, improving circulation to the skin and hair follicles. This may lead to clearer skin, stronger hair, and reduced hair fall. The vitamin A in moringa and the vitamin C in amla support collagen production, which contributes to skin elasticity and repair.

4. Balances The Body's pH

Amla is acidic, while moringa is known for its alkalising effect. When combined, they may help maintain a balanced pH in the body, which is essential for bone health, reducing inflammation, and improving gut microbiota balance.

5. Supports Blood Sugar Control

Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora highlights that amla supports insulin sensitivity and helps flush out toxins. Moringa, being rich in zinc, supports blood sugar regulation. This pairing can benefit those managing type 2 diabetes or aiming to prevent blood sugar spikes after meals.

Photo Credit: iStock

Step-By-Step Guide To Make Amla-Moringa Shot

An online search will offer multiple ways to make an Amla-Moringa health shot, using either powders or fresh ingredients. Here is a simple, nutrient-dense version recommended by nutritionist and weight loss coach Leema Mahajan.

Ingredients:

2 chopped amla

A handful of fresh, clean moringa leaves

A handful of fresh, clean mint leaves

1/2-inch raw turmeric

1/2-inch jaggery

1/2-inch fresh ginger

1/4 tsp cumin (jeera) powder

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

1/4 tsp black salt

Method:

Blend all ingredients with a little water. Transfer to a shot glass and consume immediately without straining for full fibre benefits.

Expert Tips To Keep In Mind

If fresh moringa leaves are unavailable, one teaspoon of moringa powder can be used instead. This substitution still provides the key nutritional benefits. Leema Mahajan advises avoiding moringa during pregnancy, as it may increase the risk of uterine contractions. Those on medication for diabetes, hypertension, or thyroid disorders should consult their doctor or a certified nutritionist before adding moringa to their diet to assess potential interactions and appropriate dosages.

In a market full of high-cost wellness drinks and synthetic supplements, the Amla-Moringa shot offers a simple, plant-based solution for supporting everyday health. While it is not a cure-all, incorporating this drink into your daily routine may support gut health, immunity, skin clarity, and overall energy levels, all without burning a hole in your wallet.