There is a talent in making art from food, not every amateur artist or chef can pull it off! But one mother's motivation has inspired her to create food art at home with simple ingredients and some creativity! Anne Sage, an interior designer in the United States of America, was requested by her 2-year-old daughter to make 'dog pancakes' (dog-shaped pancakes) for her breakfast. This one-time request has now become a daily ritual, with Anne showcasing her skills and creativity by making different dog breeds using pancakes! The way Anne Sage creates these beautiful dog-shaped pancakes is very easy! Take a look:

















She creates parts of the dog using the pancake batter, and later on uses her creativity (read: blueberries) to give the desired shape. She can make great Dane, Pug, Cocker Spaniel, Poodle and Dachshund using pancakes. Every dog-shaped pancake is an artistic marvel! She shared a reel of the 'dog pancakes' on her Instagram profile @city sage and the video has garnered over 3.1 million views and 236 thousand likes. She even shared the recipe for pancake she follows, take a look below:











- 1 ripe banana





- 1/2 c oats





- 2 eggs





- 2 tbsp. oil





- 2 tbsp. nonfat Greek yoghurt





- 1/4 tsp baking soda





- 1/4 tsp salt





Blend everything until smooth and cook on medium-low heat. The recipe serves 2-3 and can easily be halved to make generous portions for 1-2.





People on the internet were marvelled by the 'dog pancakes' and found them to be adorable. Here's what they mentioned in the comments section:











"Excuse me?!? When did you become a canine pancake artist? This is amazing"





"Omg these are amazing!!"





"Wait a minute...this is BEYOND impressive"





"You're not a regular mom, YOU'RE A COOL MOM"





"Your pancakes are the best, not only tasty, but also works of art! I vote for Chihuahua."











What did you think about these cute pancakes? Do tell us in the comments section below!