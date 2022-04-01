The bliss of the weekend is finally here! We can pause the hustle-bustle of daily life and indulge in our deepest desires and cravings. Now is the time to sit back, relax and eat whatever we wish to! The weekends call for spicy, tantalising, mouth-watering dishes that make put a smile on our faces. For many foodies, the go-to choice for weekend indulgence is Indo-Chinese delicacies! A plate full of Hakka noodles along with a hot and spicy chicken gravy of our choice is what we desire. Keeping this in mind, we have shortlisted some classic chicken gravies that would be the perfect weekend meal!





5 Classic Indo-Chinese Chicken Recipes For Main Course | 5 Classic Chinese Chicken Gravy Recipes:

1. Manchurian Chicken







Fried chicken balls cooked in a spicy sauce batter, onions and served with steamed rice or Hakka noodles. A traditional Chinese dish that can be made at home with some simple and basic ingredients and methods.











Click here for the full recipe of Manchurian Chicken.





2. Sweet and Sour Chicken







As the name says, this chicken dish is the perfect balance of sweet and sour! The sweetness of the mouth-watering dish comes from the use of pineapples and the sourness comes from the use of soy sauce.











Click here for the full recipe of Sweet and Sour Chicken.





3. Chilli Chicken







There's nothing like starting our meal with a plateful of crispy chilli chicken! Succulent chicken pieces coated in a thick spicy batter and fried until crisp are added to a garlic-chilli luscious gravy. Served with noodles or fried rice, it will taste delicious.











Click here for the full recipe of Chilli Chicken.





4. Cashew Chicken







All you need to do is cook together chicken, vegetables, sauces and cashews together. Cashew chicken will give a unique nutty and spicy flavour to the chicken, making it taste absolutely delicious!











Click here for the full recipe of Cashew Chicken.





5. Ginger Chicken







The juicy chicken pieces are first marinated and then shallow fried to perfection; then, they are cooked in a spicy gravy with loads of ginger and other spices. Although there is no green chilli in the dish, the heat from the ginger and dried red chillies give it just the kick needed for it to become your next favourite.











Click here for the full recipe of Ginger Chicken.











Make these delicious Chinese chicken gravies and do tell us in the comments section which one did you enjoy the most!









