As Mother's Day 2024 approaches, it's time to thank your mom for everything that she does for you. Every year, Mother's Day falls on the second weekend of May and this time, it is on May 12. A typical Mother's Day includes a nice brunch or a fancy dinner, followed by gifts. But what if you do something unique and memorable to make it a Mother's Day to remember? Yes! We can help you plan a day full of laughter, activities, and most importantly, food, that doesn't break the bank and is uncomplicated. From breakfast in bed to a movie night, we are here to honour all the mothers out there… while also making it easier for you to plan things! Read on to learn how you can go about Mother's Day 2024 and make it truly special for your mom!





Make a special breakfast-in-bed for your mom and surprise her.

Photo Credit: iStock



Breakfast In Bed (8:00 AM)

Who does not love to open their eyes to the sight of food? This Mother's Day, ditch your laziness and surprise your mother with a cosy breakfast-in-bed meal. The thing is that you will have to get up early to prepare the meals for her. But, the effort will totally pay off and you will leave your mother impressed. Not much experience in the kitchen? Fret not! We have some easy breakfast ideas that can help you kickstart her day on a nutritious note.

1. Classic Indian Breakfast

You can surprise your mother with a traditional Indian breakfast spread with fluffy puris, aloo sabzi, raita and chutney. These are not just delicious but also filling. Serve it alongside a piping hot cup of masala chai for an authentic touch.

2. Fruit Parfait

Is prepping and cooking traditional breakfast too much for you? Then impress your mother with a refreshing and nutritious fruit parfait made with yoghurt, biscuits/granola, fresh fruits – mangoes, strawberries, and bananas – honey and nuts.

3. Omelette

Make a fluffy omelette with her favourite fillings like veggies and cheese, and impress her with your egg-cellent skills. Pair it with buttered toast, sliced tomatoes, and a glass of fruit juice of her choice.

Brunch (noon)

At noon, take your mother on a special Mother's Day brunch and elevate the celebrations. Research local cafes in and around your city and make a fun day out of it. Drive your mom to a cafe and order her favourite food. If you want to make the outing more exciting, try a new cuisine or dish with your mother. This will surely serve as a bonding session for the both of you.





While waiting for the food, seize the opportunity to capture precious moments with your mother. Pose for pictures together, take selfies, and create lasting memories!

Choose local and seasonal ingredients at a farmer's market with your mother.

Photo Credit: iStock

Farmer's Market Visit (2:00 PM)

After having a hearty brunch, head to a local farmer's market to embrace the vibrant flavours of summer. Explore the stalls together and handpick fresh, seasonal ingredients for your evening cooking session. In fact, this would be a great opportunity for you to learn how to choose vegetables that are both fresh and seasonal.





If you want to impress your mother with some knowledge about the seasonal ingredients, here are some to look for:

Juicy mangoes for a refreshing mango lassi or mango sticky rice.

Fresh herbs like mint, coriander, and basil to add aroma to dishes.

Colourful vegetables like tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes, cucumber, and zucchini for a salad or grilled vegetable skewers.

Shopping Expedition (4:00 PM)

Spend time with your mother over a shopping spree and pick out clothes for each other. Is there a dress you have always wanted to buy for her? Do it! Or you can even buy matching outfits together and twin! Capture playful moments by making funky videos of her trying different outfits and accessories. Make her do a fashion walk while posing in different clothes.

Watch a sunset with your mom on Mother's Day 2024.

Photo Credit: iStock

Sunset Outing (6:00 PM)

Is there a better way to wind down the day than by watching the sunset together? Pick a spot in the city that can give you fantastic views of the sunset and enjoy it with your mother. It could be anywhere – in a park, over a tourist spot, or even on your terrace! Relax and enjoy nature's spectacle while sipping on some summery beverage like lemonade or coolers that energize you after a day full of activities, and snack on popcorn or chips.

Dinner And Bonding Session (7:30 PM)

Once you are done with day activities, come back home and prepare dinner together. Use the ingredients from the farmer's market and engage in a heart-to-heart conversation. Share anecdotes from your childhood or ask questions that you never had a chance to enquire about before. You can also make things interesting by playing a game – who can make better cocktails or cut the vegetables faster.





Decide what to cook with the ingredients that you brought from the local market and prepare a delicious meal together. Revive an old family recipe or experiment with new dishes!





Enjoy a movie night with your mom on Mother's Day 2024.

Photo Credit: iStock

Movie Night (9:00 PM)

Once the dinner gets cooked, wrap up the day by cosying up on the couch and enjoying a movie together. Choose a chick flick or a heartwarming movie while digging into your meal. (Movie options: Mother's Day, Yes Day, Mamma Mia!). Snuggle under a blanket and tell her how much you love her!





