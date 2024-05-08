International Mother's Day is usually observed on the second Sunday of May each year. The day is special for all moms, young and old, and exciting for all children, young and old. As a kid, you can make a greeting card and see your mom smiling the widest grin. While you can still do this as a grown-up, perhaps you should consider taking things up a notch. While moms are incredible and do a million things for us, one core thing is cooking and feeding. Why not reciprocate the gesture by whipping a special secret breakfast for Mother's Day? If you like the idea, check out some yummy breakfast spreads you can prepare for your mother.

Here Are 5 Yummy Mother's Day Special Breakfast Spread Ideas:

1. The Punjabi Breakfast Spread

This is a fun albeit heavy breakfast spread. If you have grown up eating aloo or gobhi parathas prepared by your mom, it is time to reciprocate. Prepare fresh and hot parathas and serve them with butter, achaar and mint chutney. Also, add chilled yogurt to a bowl and serve the parathas with a hot cup of tea. You can also serve lassi instead of tea.

2. South Indian Breakfast Spread

If your mom loves South Indian meals, this is your chance to fill her heart with joy by making a South Indian special breakfast for her. You can make idlis with coconut chutney, masala dosa, sambar, uttapam and serve with a cup of filter coffee.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. English Breakfast Spread

If your mom enjoys eating that occasional elaborate English breakfast, this is the perfect day to make it for her. Cook half-fried eggs, sausages, grilled tomato slices, baked beans, toasted bread, hash browns and serve with some tea or chocolate milk.

4. Sunday-Vibes Breakfast Spread

Since Mother's Day is on Sunday, you can also prepare a Sunday-themed breakfast spread for your mom. You can order some chhole bhature and make bread pakoras. Other mouth-watering options include matar kulche, aloo poori/kachori, and vada pav.

5. Customised Breakfast Spread

If you do not want to stick to a theme or cuisine, simply choose your mom's favourite foods. If she likes eating a bowl of fruits in the morning, even preparing that for her is sufficient. The gesture always counts so choose the breakfast idea that you think will make your mom the most happy.

Wishing you and your mom a Happy Mother's Day 2024!