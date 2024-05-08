Creamy, rich and delightful, I am describing the most popular summer beverage - Mango Lassi! Summer is all about tasty fruits and refreshing drinks and Mango, the king of fruits, gives us the best of both worlds. In fact, in January 2024, food and travel guide Taste Atlas named Mango Lassi as the 'Best dairy beverage in the world' for the year 2023-24. Liked by kids and adults alike, this beverage is made from simple but rich ingredients which gives it its iconic creamy taste. The best part about this summer drink is that it is extremely versatile, meaning you can easily swap ingredients with items of your choice. And yes! You can definitely make it healthier! Want to know how to do that? Read on to learn 5 easy ways to make mango lassi healthier!





Also Read: 5 Foolproof Tips For Crafting Perfectly Smooth Mango Lassi At Home

Use low-fat Greek yoghurt to get creaminess in your mango lassi.

Photo Credit: iStock



5 Ways To Make Mango Lassi Healthier

1. Use Low-Fat Greek Yoghurt

Instead of using full-cream yoghurt in your mango lassi, opt for low-fat yoghurt and boost the protein content of your beverage. Use Greek yoghurt that is strained to remove the extra water, which results in a thicker consistency and higher nutritional content with every serving. This will ensure you enjoy mango lassi every time without guilt.

2. Be Mindful Of Sweetness

Since mangoes are naturally sweet, there is little to no need for adding extra sugar. However, if you still want your lassi to be sweeter than it already is, choose natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup or jaggery powder. These are healthier alternatives to refined sugar and can make your lassi healthier and wholesome.

3. Add Seeds

Incorporate seeds like chia seeds, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, or hemp seeds in your mango lassi to give it a nutritional boost. Not only are these seeds rich in essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids but are also packed with fibre that can aid your digestion. All you have to do is add one tablespoon of your favourite seeds into your lassi and blend until smooth. This will give your mango lassi a delightful crunch!

Seeds like sunflower and flaxseeds can add nutritional value to your mango lassi.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Add Other Fruits

Instead of just adding mango to your lassi, try adding a little bit of other chopped fruits like strawberries, bananas or berries. This won't just increase the nutritional contents of the lassi but also add a delightful fruity twist to your regular mango lassi.

5. Make It Dairy-Free

If you have lactose intolerance or a preference for dairy-free options, fret not! Substitute dairy with simple plant-based alternatives like almond milk, coconut milk or oat milk. You can easily make vegan milk at home with the ingredients of your choice. Vegan milk can add a delightful flavour to your mango lassi while taking away the excess calorie guilt!





Also Read: Tried Mango Lassi Ice Cream? Make Most Of Mangoes With This Summer-y Delight





Can you suggest some other way to make Mango Lassi healthier? Let us know in the comments below!