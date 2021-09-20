Whenever we go to a party, what is the first thing that comes to our mind? Snacks! People love snacks, this is why there are so many snacks recipes in Indian cuisine. The reason why we look forward to eating party snacks is that we get to enjoy a variety of delicious bite-sized food at the same time because we can never have enough snacks! Speaking about snacks, we have found the perfect snack recipe for you to enjoy at the next party. Chicken burra is an irresistible kebab recipe that will make you salivate!





This Mughlai recipe takes the tandoori flavours of chicken tikka and adds heavy masala to this chicken snack. The tender meat is marinated in two different ways, soaking in an abundance of spice in the meat. This recipe is quite easy to make and it mostly requires marination, no heavy chopping is needed. This chicken tastes best when it is cooked on tandoor as charcoal cooking adds smokiness to the chicken. This recipe is a definite hit in parties.

Season the kebab with lemon juice.

How To Make Chicken Burra:











This recipe requires two marinations. First, marinate the chicken in vinegar, ginger, garlic, chilli powder and salt for 10 minutes. In the second marination, add chilli powder, olive oil, salt, clove powder, masala paste (mentioned in the recipe) and cinnamon powder to thick curd. Massage the marinated chicken with this seasoned curd and let it marinate for at least an hour. Place the chicken pieces in a skewer and cook them in the tandoor. You can also cook it on a stove and oven or a grill.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Chicken Burra.











Serve sizzling hot chicken burra with salad greens on the side and along with green chutney and raw onions.











Sounds delicious right? Re-create this mouth-watering recipe and tell us in the comments section how you enjoyed chicken burra.



