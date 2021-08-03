All the classic Chinese dishes that you have been having ever since you were a child are actually Indo-Chinese. Chow mein, chilli chicken, Manchurian, sweet and sour chicken, hot and sour soup, lemon chicken and chicken lollipops can only be found in India! Surprised to hear this? We know, but that doesn't mean that we love these dishes any less, especially chicken lollipops!











Every time you go out with your family to an (Indo-)Chinese restaurant, one dish that you always order is the chicken lollipop. This hot and spicy chicken hors d'oeuvre soothes our hungry hearts like no appetizer ever can. We truly love it with our complete hearts and can never get tired of it. It is the best of Indo-Chinese cuisine and we can never get tired of having it again and again! But, what if this Indo-Chinese classic gets a cheesy twist?











We wanted to achieve the same level of cheesiness we find in Italian food in an Indo-Chinese dish. The search for the culmination of cheese and Chinese led us to find the perfect recipe that is giving us the best of both worlds. These Chilli cheese lollipops are about to become your all-time favourite snack. This recipe is very similar to that of a chicken lollipop and is ready in few easy steps.

How to Make Chilli Cheese Chicken Lollipop

You need to start by preparing the lollipop mixture. You don't need to use chicken drumsticks to make this dish, it is prepared using minced chicken, making this recipe easier than chicken lollipops. Mix all the ingredients, leaving cheese and a few breadcrumbs. Create chicken balls out of the mixture. Fill the chicken balls with cheese and coat them with breadcrumbs. Deep fry the cheese-filled balls and insert a lollipop stick. If you don't want to deep-fry the lollipops you can also cook them in the air fryer. Voila! Chilli cheese chicken lollipops are ready.







Tell us how you liked this recipe in the comments section.