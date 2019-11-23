Cooking Tips: Treat Your Guests With This Lip-Smacking Masaledar Chicken Lollipops

We bring to you a lip-smacking chicken recipe that can be a stellar addition to your party menu.

Weekend is here and it's time to catch up with family and friends over some delectable food and drinks! If you are hosting a party or get-together at your place, you've got to get the food quotient right! From snacks to main course and desserts, food stands out to be centre of attraction at any house party. Therefore, to make things a little easy for you, we bring to you a lip-smacking chicken recipe that can be a stellar addition to your party menu. We're talking about masaledar chicken lollipops!





These bite-sized nibbles are sure to pair well with cocktails and mocktails. The best part about this chicken recipe is that is quite easy-to-make and won't take much of your time as well. Cooked in an eclectic pool of spices, the dish has got a rustic flavour along with a tangy touch; thanks to the presence of the ground masala and tamarind paste. You can pair these savoury chicken lollipops with coriander chutney or even mint sauce.





To make the dish even more appealing to the eyes, plate it along some onion rings and lemon wedges and your guests are going to shower you with tons of compliments.





Here's the tempting recipe of Masaledar Chicken Lollipops from NDTV Food's YouTube Channel. For more amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Let us know how this recipe worked out for you in the comments section below.





