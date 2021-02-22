Move Over French Fries, Try These Besan Fries And Chilli Dip For A Quick, Crispy Treat!

Besan fries are super easy to make at home

It is never easy to resist fries; which is why we gave up long back. We are, however, trying our level best to give this guilty pleasure of ours a healthy spin. For instance, did you know that it is always a good idea to make your fries at home and eat it in moderation than buying a bunch from the QSR chains? You can also play with the ingredients. How about not using potatoes at all? Yes, you heard us and no we have not lost our minds. But we have stumbled upon this genius besan French fries recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul - and can safely say that we are obsessed. It is unique, crispy, crunch and so remarkably easy to put together. It is a good thing that besan is also a good source of protein, therefore if you are planning to bake or air-fry these fries, you can cook yourself a super healthy snack.

Parul also gives out a chilly dip recipe to pair with the fries. Here's what you would be required to do.





How To Make Besan Fries And Chilli Dip | Besan Fries And Chilli Dip Recipe:





1. Take besan or gram flour in a bowl.

2. Add salt, red chilly powder, turmeric powder. Mix well.

3, Add water and mix. Prepare a semi-thick batter of ribbon consistency.

4. Add oil, mix well.

5. Let it rest for 5 minutes.

6. Now for the dip, heat oil in a pan on medium flame.

7. Add chopped garlic, chopped green chillies. Sautee on low medium flame.

8. Add chopped ginger sautee till golden.

9. Add spring onions for the extra crunch (optional).

10. Add schezwan sauce and tomato ketchup. Mix well.

11. Add water and mix again. Let it come to a boil. Add salt as per taste. Transfer on to a bowl.

12. No come back to the besan fries batter.

13. Take a pan or a tawa. On low flame add some oil and grease the pan.

14. Take the batter and make medium- thick pancake or cheela.

15. Let it roast on low flame. Flip and cook on the other side.

16. Transfer it to a plate very gently. Let it cool completely.

17. Take a knife and cut medium-thick fries from the cheela.

18. Deep fry on low-medium flame or bake these fries. Pair it with the dip you just prepared.

Watch the full recipe video of Besan Fries And Chilli Dip here:





Try it at home and let us know how you like it.





