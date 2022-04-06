When it comes to cooking with eggs, we all are well aware of what all can be made with them. You can have it as a plain boiled egg, turn it into curries, fry it, have it as a snack, and even make a paratha. But in all these recipes, we all agree that making an omelette from it is the easiest thing to prepare. Plus, it is also something where you can play around with the flavours and increase its nutritional value. However, if you are bored of having that same old masala omelette every day, give it a new twist. For the same, here we bring you a recipe for Iranian Omelette that you must try!





(Also Read: Green Onion And Mushroom Omelette Recipe: An Indulgent Breakfast Recipe You Must Try)





Persia's location, history, and cultural influences have shaped the wide range of ingredients and cooking techniques used in their cooking. So it's no surprise that Iran boasts a varied spectrum of flavours and mainstays today, given its location between the Mediterranean Middle East and South Asia! And one of the dishes that you should indeed be trying out from their cuisine is this Iranian Omelette. It is a simple recipe with a multitude of flavours. You can have it anytime you feel hungry. Check out the recipe below:

Iranian Omelette Recipe: Here's How To Make Iranian Omelette

First, heat a pan and add crushed garlic to it. Then add chopped tomatoes and let them cook. Till then, side by side, slice the onions and fry them to a crisp. Once that is done, check the tomatoes and add salt, pepper, cinnamon, and red chilli powder. Mix again. Now, crack two eggs on the tomato base and let them cook. Once the eggs are ready, garnish them with fried onions. Serve with flatbread, and enjoy the taste!

(Also Read: This Viral 'Inside-Out' Omelette Trick Will Change The Way You Make It Forever)





For the full recipe for Iranian Omelette, click here.





Try out this amazing omelette recipe and let us know how you liked its taste!