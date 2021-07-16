There is no doubt about the fact that Indians love paneer. From paneer tikkas to paneer in gravies - we all enjoy this ingredient in every form. The crispy and juicy pieces of paneer can be placed in any dish and cooked in any form. You can make it for breakfast, lunch or dinner and even as a starter or in the main course, the limits are endless when it comes to experimenting with paneer. But if you are tired of eating the same paneer flavours constantly, then we bring you a paneer methi tikka that you would love to get your hands on!





This paneer methi tikka is crispy on the outside and soft from the inside. Plus, it will be a twist to your regular paneer tikka. Filled with a marinade of spices and oil- you can make this dish in your oven or pan. Then, pair it with green chutney and spicy lacchedar pyaaz for a flavour explosion.

Here Is The Recipe Of Methi Paneer Tikka | Methi Paneer Tikka Recipe:

Take a bowl and add besan, yoghurt, ginger garlic paste, chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, pepper powder, coriander and green chilli paste, kasturi methi and salt to taste. Mix these well till all the flavours are combined. In this mix, now add paneer pieces, roughly chopped bell peppers, and onions. Set it aside for 25 minutes.





Then, put this mix on a skewer and cook it on a medium flame on a pan. Once all sides of the vegetables and paneer turn brown, take them out on a plate and serve with green chutney.





This easy recipe of methi paneer tikka will surely be winning hearts at any dinner party.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked them.









