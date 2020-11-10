<i>Palak Paneer</i> Fans, Try This <i>Kofta</i> Recipe With Your Favourite Protein-Rich Foods

Palak paneer kofta is a must-try recipe.

As soon as the winters start, we spot more greens in our lunch and dinner plates. Palak paneer is one of our favourite dishes that we enjoy to the hilt. Protein and iron-rich spinach gravy combined with creamy paneer pieces, which are also a great source of proteins, makes for a healthy, nutrient-rich dish for our Indian meal. The combo is already a hit with all of us, so we used it to make another stellar recipe - palak paneer kofta.





Crispy kofta made with both palak and paneer and dunked in a tangy onion-tomato gravy brimming with flavourful spices. Palak paneer kofta is very easy to make and can find the topmost place in your list of varied kofta recipes.





Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens

Photo Credit: iStock





Here's how you can make Palak Paneer Kofta at home:

Step-By-Step Recipe Of Palak Paneer Kofta:

(Serving - 3-4)

Ingredients for kofta:





2 cups spinach leaves

1 cup grated cottage cheese

1/4 cup besan gram flour

1 green chilli, chopped

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

Half tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp oil





Ingredients for gravy:





2 onions, grated

2 tomatoes, grated

1 green chilli, slit or chopped

4-5 garlic cloves, chopped

Half inch ginger piece, chopped

Half tsp cumin seeds

Half tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Cream for garnishing (optional)

Ghee for cooking





Method:





Step 1 - Boil spinach leaves, strain the water and let it cool. Roast gram flour till its changes colour.





Step 2 - In a bowl, mix spinach, besan, grated paneer, green chilli, salt, red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder and garam masala. Add 1 tsp oil and knead lightly to make soft dough.





Step 3 - Make round balls from the mixture and fry them in hot oil, or cook them in idli pan or paniyaram pan.





Step 4 - Make gravy now. Heat ghee, add cumin seeds and let it splutter. Add grated onion, ginger and garlic, and cook.





Step 5 - Add grated tomatoes, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Once the tomatoes cook and start leaving ghee, add some water according to the thickness and quantity of gravy you want, and bring it to boil.





Step 6 - Toss the koftas in the gravy, add garam masala and simmer for 5-10 minutes.





Step 7 - Garnish with coriander leaves, cream (optional) and serve.





A yummy protein-rich dish for lunch or dinner is ready! Do try this easy and amazing recipe.









