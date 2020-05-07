Mulethi (Licorice) Is Great For Immunity, Acidity, Indigestion And Overall Health - Here's How To Consume It

Mulethi is an excellent herb for various health problems.

The age-old herbal remedies for common health problems are back with a bang. The modern age is seeing most of us turning back to our roots for healing measures that withstood the test of time and proved their mettle as healthier, natural remedies. Mulethi (or licorice) is one such herb that our grandparents swore by and we too have woken up to its various benefits. From stomach problems to infections like cold and cough and to high sugar and blood pressure, mulethi can be beneficial for all kinds of health issues.





The book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing shares some various prized qualities of mulethi. It says that mulethi has anti-diabetic and anti-oxidant properties that help improve metabolic system. Mulethi also contains antiseptic properties that can relieve a number of stomach-related problems. The herb is an expectorant and decongestant that can help fight respiratory infections. Consumption of licorice in small amounts can be used to reduce sugar cravings, which may helpful in managing diabetes, and may also help in regulating blood pressure.





Mulethi is grown in various parts of Asia and Europe, and has some profound medicinal properties. Not just this, mulethi is widely used in culinary preparations for its natural sweet flavour, which gives us another reason to include it in our diet.





How To Consume Mulethi -

1. Mulethi Water

Soak around a teaspoon of mulethi in a glass of water overnight and have it the first thing the next morning. You can also warm up the water and lemon juice for better taste.





2. Mulethi Tea





Add a small piece of mulethi root and grated ginger to boiling water and let it simmer for around 5 minutes. Then add tea bag or tea leaves and let it simmer again for another 5 minutes to let the water absorb all the flavours. Then add milk and sweetener and enjoy a flavourful, warming cup of tea.





Sipping on mulethi herbal tea can ease stomach issues.









3. Mulethi Syrup For Cold And Cough

Boil mulethi root, black peppercorns, ginger, cardamom and other spices of your choices in some water. Add honey and store the syrup in a glass container. Add half tbsp of the syrup in one glass of warm water to make natural remedy for sore throat and cold.





4. Chew Mulethi Stick

Simply wash and chew on the tip of a small mulethi root stick to clear congestion in throat. The antibacterial properties of mulethi will also help stave off bad breath.





Mulethi stick can be used to chew for sore throat.





Stock your kitchen with this magical herb and use it in your diet to stay hale and hearty throughout the year.









