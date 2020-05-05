Cinnamon Milk: 5 Health Benefits Of The Spiced Milk And How To Make It

Cinnamon is enriched with anti-diabetic properties

For the longest time, we have grown up listening about the many health benefits of haldi doodh. How a tall glass of turmeric milk could soothe pains, ease cold and cough, and do wonders for skin and digestion. What has been a desi phenomenon for all these years is getting fair amount of global attention too now. When a coffee giant introduced turmeric latte in its menu, it was welcomed with open arms - many pointed at the uncanny similarity of the drink with our haldi doodh - either way nobody was unhappy with the ingenious combination of spice and milk. In fact, the idea is so interesting that it is slightly unfair that we do not give other spices a chance.





There are many spices in our stash that are replete with healing health benefits. Cinnamon, for instance, could make for an ideal addition to your glass of milk, if you are a fan of strong, earthy flavours with a hint of sweet.





Cinnamon Milk Benefits:

1. Cinnamon milk is low in calories and high in protein as compared to sugary and fizzy drinks and sodas.

2. Cinnamon is enriched with anti-diabetic properties; it helps keep your blood sugar levels in control.

3. Cinnamon also helps rev up your metabolism naturally.

4. The wood spice is also loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

5. The concoction may also help the body to fight infections and repairs tissue damage.

6. Cinnamon is one of the rare spices that is also known to be good for your heart.

7. According to a study in National Center For Biotechnology Information, women ingesting cinnamon experienced lesser pain, for much shorter duration.

There are many spices in our stash that are replete with healing health benefits, cinnamon being one





How To Make Cinnamon Milk:

Ingredients:





1 cup of milk

1-2 small pieces of cinnamon bark

1tsp honey (optional)

Recipe:







1. In a vessel or a saucepan, take the milk and cinnamon barks and let it heat until little bubbles start forming around the sides of the sauce pan.





2. Bring down the heat.





3. With the help of tongs (or spoon), remove the barks and the layer of malai if formed. Give it a good stir.





4. Serve it with garnish of cinnamon powder. You can also add a teaspoon of honey for taste .





Make sure you do not down too many glasses of the concoction, excess of anything may do more harm than good.









