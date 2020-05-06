Ajwain-Jeera Tea For Weight Loss And Detoxification Is The Best Drink To Have Every Morning; Here's Why

Both ajwain and jeera help with the weight loss process.

Losing weight might seem like a monumental task, but little effort on your part can make a huge difference. Small things can make a big impact, only if done regularly. Even a cup of tea with the right ingredients can push you towards your weight loss goal. Make your weight-loss-friendly, detox tea with ajwain (carom seeds) and jeera (cumin seeds) to attain a healthy and fit body. Both these spices are regularly used in Indian cooking; they belch out all their properties in this tea, letting us reap their full health benefits.





You must have noticed the presence of ajwain on most of the heavy foods we cook - pooris, kachoris etc. This is done not just for its unique flavour, but also for its ability to help digest and eliminate the food easily. A good digestive system prevents weight gain. Thymol present in ajwain, imparts the spice its distinct taste and aroma, and also helps release gastric juices in the stomach that may aid digestion. Ajwain is also rich in antioxidants that may flush out toxins from the body, besides improving our metabolism.





Jeera is used as a base ingredient in almost all food preparations. Jeera-infused water releases digestive enzymes that may sooth the digestion process and may help in relieving stomach problems like indigestion, bloating and acidity.





Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta explains, "The body is unable to absorb nutrients properly that result in slower rate of waste elimination in case of poor digestion. This may lead to lower metabolism power, which makes it tough for the body to burn calories. Hence, consuming digestion-friendly foods may automatically accelerate the weight loss process.





How to make ajwain jeera tea for weight loss -

Soak half teaspoon ajwain and 1 tsp jeera in a glass of water for about 2 hours or overnight. Then boil the water along with the seeds for 5 minutes. Strain the tea, add few drops of lemon juice and drink.





Feel free to add variations to the tea according to your taste preference. You can even add other weight-loss friendly foods like mint leaves or ginger. You can also replace lemon juice with honey if you like your tea sweet.





Infusing these spices in water before making the tea ensures proper absorption of their nutrients. Take a step ahead in your weight loss journey with this weight loss herbal concoction.









