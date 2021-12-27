South Indian cuisine is extremely popular for its diverse culinary offerings. From soul-soothing bowl of sambar and Idli to extravagant chicken curries and fiery chettinad recipes, one just cannot ignore the vast repertoire that the cuisine has to offer. While many regions in south India are famous for its mouth-watering non-vegetarian delicacies, the vegetarian counterpart is equally drool-worthy! Be it wholesome veg kurma, avail curry or various vegetable stews- options are endless, leaving us spoilt for choices. The strong flavours, varied usage of spices, aromatic coconut oil and locally grown fruits and vegetables make this regional cuisine stand out in the crowd.





If you are a vegetarian and also a fan of South Indian food, here we bring you a list of 5 mushroom recipes to try at home. These mushroom recipes are super easy and quick to make. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list.





Also Read: 13 Easy South Indian Dinner Recipes | 13 Best South Indian Dinner Recipes

Here's A List Of 7 South Indian Mushroom Recipes You Must Try:

1. Mushroom Uttapam

There are plenty of varieties of uttapams one can choose, be it oats, rava, soya, paneer and so on. Here we bring you one more entrant to the list- it is called Mushroom uttapam. It is a fuss-free and wholesome recipe made with the combination of spinach, mushrooms and corn, cooked with rice batter and urad dal over a pan until crispy. Find the recipe here.

2. Chettinad Mushroom

Want to enjoy the same flavour of chicken chettinad? Here is the recipe you should definitely try. This recipe involves mushrooms cooked in a gravy made with tangy tamarind extract, coconut and chillies. Mushroom Chettinad can be served with chapati or steamed rice. Click here for the complete recipe.

3. Mushroom 65

Mushy mushrooms offer a distinct texture and taste, and when smeared with a spiced batter and deep-fried, they turn into a delicious, crunchy tea time snack. If you are looking for an exemplary tea-time snack recipe, this recipe should be the one to try. Find the full recipe here.

4. Roadside Kaalan

This recipe is made by using kaalan (mushrooms) along with cabbage and other aromatic spices. The inclusion of cabbage adds volume and flavour to the recipe. Find the full recipe here.

5. Kalan Milagu

Kalan Milagu is a classic dish made with mushrooms and peppercorns. Here is an added zing of garlic and onions. These pepper mushrooms make for an excellent side dish and are usually served with rice. You can also enjoy this as is along with your evening cup of tea or filter coffee. Click here for the recipe.

6. Kaalan Biryani

There are several vegetarian biryani dishes that taste delicious and are filled with healthy ingredients. Here we bring you one more from the streets of Tamil Nadu- it is called Kaalan Biryani (Mushroom Biryani). From whipping it at home to exploring every possible biryani joint in the city, this mushroom biryani recipe is a must-try.

7. Kerala Style Mushroom Pepper Fry

Mushy, flavourful and super easy to make, this mushroom dish is made as a side dish to sambar rice or rasam rice combination, but can also be served as a starter. You can also make it to pair up with your evening tea.





That's it! Now you know what to do! Head straight to the kitchen, try out these recipes and let us know your favourite in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!