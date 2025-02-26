It's tough to imagine Anna Nagar as a buzzing food night spot. Back in the 1960s, this was a suburban village called Naduvakkari. It was the 1968 World Trade Fair that transformed this sleepy area into a much-sought-after residential neighbourhood in the 1970s. Wide, tree-lined avenues, renowned educational institutions, and well-planned infrastructure marked Anna Nagar's development as one of the city's premier residential neighbourhoods. Gradually, the main streets, like the arterial 2nd Avenue, became retail hubs, but it was still an area that had no real nightlife to boast of. That has changed, and how.





The 2020s have seen Anna Nagar come of age as a popular food and drink destination in Chennai. While the area has been a magnet for high-quality resto-bars and popular restaurants, it's the affordable, grab-and-go outlets that have made it a popular spot among Chennai's foodies. Kora Food Street on 2nd Avenue has been one of the key drivers of this transformation, but it's not the only destination in the mix. Quite a few food trucks and tiny stalls have sprung up over the last couple of years, many of which stay open well beyond midnight. We take you through some of the must-try dishes in this busy street food zone:

Here Are The Best Dishes To Try In Anna Nagar, Chennai:

1. Thai Ilai Biriyani:

The lines can get quite long on busy nights at this popular biriyani hotspot, which takes its name from the leaf (thai illai or thaiyal illai) in which the hot biryani is packed. Regulars crowd this affordable biriyani spot for their promise of freshly made biryani that's prepared each evening.

Where: 5th Avenue, AC Block

2. Srivari Sweets:

This popular sweet shop has expanded to become a favourite for Anna Nagar's residents seeking a quick vegetarian snack or meal. Srivari offers combo meals, but it's their snacks-like the onion bajji, multigrain dosa, and vada-that are the big draw. Regulars also swear by their filter coffee.

Where: 6th Main Road, Y Block





3. Ammavin Adupankarai:

Translating to "Mother's Kitchen," this popular restaurant in the Perambur area has carved a niche with its emphasis on home-style flavours from the Thanjavur region of Tamil Nadu. The restaurant operates a food truck in Anna Nagar that draws crowds for its fish kuzhambu (gravy) or dry fish kuzhambu, which pairs wonderfully with idli or dosa.

Where: AD Block

4. Nakku Popsicles:

"Nakku" is the Tamil word for "lick." This popular ice cream destination is not just cleverly named but has also won a loyal following for its popsicles made with real and natural ingredients. Their signature popsicles, like the Belgian chocolate and blueberry, are crowd favourites.

Where: 10th Main Road

5. Pastry Kadai:

This popular cloud dessert spot (kadai is the Tamil word for "shop") offers a grab-and-go option and created one of the most popular viral desserts in Chennai this summer. One Day in Bangkok is a great shareable dessert option that combines the flavours of mango and coconut, remaining one of the bestsellers at this dessert destination that also serves an array of tubs and cakes.

Where: Ponni Colony Main Road

6. Anna Nagar Vaishnavas Thattu Idli Kadai:

This busy, self-serve vegetarian eatery offers a blend of classic South Indian snacks and snacks with a contemporary twist. The flat, thattu idlis are their calling card-the karuvepillai (curry leaf) thattu idli is a popular option. It's not just thattu idlis; you can also check out the cheese murukku sandwich, the paneer dosa, and the filter coffee while you're here.

Where: 4th Main Road, Q Block

7. Ashok Street Foods:

If you're a fan of kari (meat) dosa, a favorite in Madurai, then this tiny eatery won't disappoint. Ashok Street Foods offers a variety of kari dosas that are a treat for meat lovers, including their signature Nalli dosa.

Where: 3rd Avenue, W Block





8. Kora Food Street:

This hub has been at the heart of Anna Nagar's emergence as a popular street food and late-night food destination. Home to over 60 brands, Kora Food Street claims to monitor these outlets with stringent food safety standards.





One of the popular spots here is Mad for Waffles, which offers a wide range of waffles, including popular options like their Kit Kat Waffles and Trippy Triple Chocolate.

Burger lovers usually head to Italian Radicci for their fully loaded burgers, like the ultimate burger, which also includes a generous quantity of bacon.

Auro Pizza serves a variety of pizzas at Kora Food Street, including whole wheat pizzas. Local flavours shine at spots like Poricha Parotta, which offers a range of fried parottas. Comfort food options include Saucy and Crispy Momos at Tibet Momo.

Where: 2nd Avenue

