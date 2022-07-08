The summer diet is ubiquitously ruled by mangoes. It's almost impossible to resist mango shakes, mango ice cream and mango fruit as is. While most of us eat the fruit to our heart's content all through the season, some unfortunate ones have to stay away from it for the fear of skin problems like acne. It's true that mangoes may cause acne but that's not the whole truth. In fact, mangoes are known to be good for skin health in many ways. Does it now leave you confused about whether or not you should have mangoes if your skin is prone to pimples? Here lie your answers.





We know for a fact that mangoes are full of essential nutrients that aid bodily health. But nutritionist Ritu Khaneja deems it to be a skin-friendly food too. Even those already struggling with acne may gain from it as the fruit helps clear clogged pores. Ritu Khaneja lists down some skin benefits that mangoes offer in a post on her Instagram page 'rightkcalories_by_ritukhaneja'.





Acne can be caused due to some foods that you eat.

Here're Some Benefits Of Mango For Skin:

1. Mangoes are loaded with antioxidants. This helps flush out toxins from the inner layers of the skin, keeping it free from bacteria and skin problems.





2. Eating mangoes may reduce signs of aging. A study published in the journal 'Nutrients' states that the high content of vitamin A in mangoes helps to regulate cellular differentiation by increasing epidermal proliferation to counteract photoaging.





3. Mangoes support collagen production. Carotenoids, flavonoids, vitamin C and mangiferin, present in mangoes, could lead to improvements in collagen bundles.





4. Mangoes provide protection from sun damage. The study reveals that beta-carotene and other carotenoids in mangoes may provide photoprotection through direct chemical reactions with UV-induced reactive oxygen species (ROS) and interfere with UV-induced gene expression.





Eating mangoes in moderation can be good for skin health.

But why do some people get acne after eating mangoes? Nutritionist Ritu Khaneja explains that "People with insulin resistance can face increase in acne with mango as it has a High Glycaemic Index, which means that it increases blood sugar. Not just mango but any foods that have a High Glycaemic Index (Chocolates, candies, pastries, junk food etc.) can cause insulin spikes in our body as it has a direct effect on our oil glands by increasing the sebum secretion leading to flares of acne during the Mango season."





Since mango is otherwise beneficial for the skin with its range of vitamins and minerals, it is best to keep it in your diet but limit its consumption. Those of you struggling with high insulin resistance can shun out other High Glycaemic Foods like chocolates and candies instead.





