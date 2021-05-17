Old Delhi is known for many things, its captivating monuments, shopping and of course,food. While there are numerous well-known eateries spread across the cobbled streets, each offering their own specialty of legendary delights; one food joint which stands out the most, especially during morning hours is Shyam Sweets in Chawri Bazaar. This place is touted to be one of the best places to have Nagori Halwa in Delhi. But since we all are under lockdown for a while, visiting Old Delhi for breakfast seems unlikely. But worry not! We have got all you Nagori halwa lovers covered.

Here's an easy and super delicious Old Delhi style recipe of Nagori halwa that you can easily make at home.

Sooji ka halwa is made with fine semolina, ghee, nuts, saffron and sugar.

How to make Nagori halwa at home :

Nagori is a small, crispy and crumbly poori made with semolina and ghee, which is served with aloo masala sabzi and kesari sooji halwa. All you have to do is pierce the middle of the poori with your finger (just like you do with a golgappa), stuff it with kesari halwa and then dunk into the spicy gravy and gulp it down for the most unique burst of flavours. This classic savoury- sweet combination of kesari halwa and sooji poori is truly one-of-a-kind. The best part is you can also stuff the nagori puri with masala aloo ki sabzi if you do not prefer sweet things for breakfast.

For nagori puris, all you need to do is make small golgappa sized puri by taking sooji dough, fry it until crisp and golden brown. For the halwa, heat the ghee in a separate pan, add semolina and roast it till golden colour. Add cardamom, saffron and sugar, mix it well. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve it with crispy nagori puris and masaledar aloo ki sabzi. Slurping, right?





Here's the detailed step-by-step recipe of Masaledar aloo ki sabzi, Nagori puri and Sooji ka halwa.





Try this legendary breakfast recipe from Old delhi at home and do let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.